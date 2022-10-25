3 common skin goals, and the treatment solutions that best support them
At illumia Medical, aesthetic treatments are about looking the very best you can – with the help of technology and in-house expertise.
Less may be more when it comes to aesthetic enhancements. Rather than radically changing one’s appearance, clients today are looking for more personalised treatments to subtly enhance their looks, said Dr Ram Nath, medical director of aesthetic clinic illumia Medical. “Aesthetic treatments are more about looking the very best you can,” he added.
Eschewing the ‘one size fits all’ approach to beauty, illumia Medical carefully personalises each client’s treatment plan, starting with a detailed consultation process to understand their desires. Thereafter, the client’s features are examined to identify areas of improvement that would complement their facial structure.
Dr Nath said: “Once we identify the areas of focus for enhancement and extrapolate the end results, we can then go with the most appropriate treatment modality to achieve objectives.”
Here are three common skin goals observed by illumia Medical, and the treatment solutions that best support them.
SKIN GOAL 1: A MORE SCULPTED VISAGE
According to Dr Nath, how quickly skin ages depends on a variety of factors – these include stress, lack of rest, inadequate sun protection and weight fluctuation. Furthermore, it’s not just skin that’s affected by the ageing process. Even deeper lying structures beneath the skin surface like fat compartments and muscles undergo changes as one ages, affecting one’s appearance.
To comprehensively target all five layers of the epidermis, the aesthetic clinic has devised illumia Elite 5D Reju-Lift – a face lifting and rejuvenation treatment combined with temporary sutures of a thread lift that aims to give one a smoother and more sculpted visage.
Non-surgical face lifts are increasingly popular as they are non-invasive, which results in less downtime and discomfort, noted Dr Nath. The illumia Elite 5D Reju-Lift is a one-off treatment that is ideal for patients who are seeing early to moderate signs of ageing, or younger patients who have experienced weight loss.
Dr Nath added that the treatment’s effects are long-lasting: “Working on the different layers leads to a strong and stable result that can be enjoyed for years, if simple steps are subsequently taken to keep skin in good shape. These include drinking enough water, having a good skincare routine, using a quality sunscreen of at least SPF 30, and having sufficient rest.”
SKIN GOAL 2: A NATURAL LIFT COURTESY OF A COLLAGEN BOOST
Collagen has become one of the hottest beauty buzzwords in recent years, making its presence felt in a gamut of products from skincare to food. Our bodies naturally produce collagen and the protein is partly responsible for plump, youthful skin.
However, collagen production reduces by 1 per cent each year after the age of 25, said Dr Ong Xiangning, a medical doctor at illumia Medical. “The depletion may speed up due to poor lifestyle choices such as an imbalanced diet, smoking and insufficient UV protection.”
For a collagen boost, she recommends the illumia Ulthera 360 Non-surgical Facelift. The treatment harnesses precise Ulthera ultrasound technology to stimulate the production of collagen in the body for a natural skin lift coupled with illumia’s Skin Booster concoction. The latter contains hyaluronic acid and a proprietary ingredient blend that aims to reduce inflammation, promote skin healing and moisturise the skin.
“With the increased production of collagen, the appearance of lines, wrinkles and saggy skin improves over time,” said Dr Ong.
SKIN GOAL 3: REFINED, SMOOTHER AND BRIGHTER SKIN
Collagen loss also leads to the appearance of oversized pores, said Dr Jason Lau, a medical doctor at illumia Medical. Factors such as ageing, lifestyle habits and sun damage contribute to a reduction in collagen and elastin production, which result in “sagging skin that stretches the pores”, he explained. Dr Lau added that the loss of collagen gives rise to skin that is drier and less elastic, leading to the formation of wrinkles. Another common skin issue – pigmentation – is exacerbated by prolonged sun exposure without the use of sunscreen, he noted.
Dr Lau’s recommended solution for the trifecta of skin concerns is the illumia Botox + Pico Laser treatment. To minimise the appearance of pores and brighten complexion, he uses Picosecond Laser to break down melanin – a natural skin pigment – into fine particles, which are then removed from the body via natural skin turnover and excretion. Next, Botox – an FDA-approved neurotoxin that has been used to treat facial wrinkles for over 30 years – is used for lifting and smoothening out fine lines. “Patients can look forward to natural-looking and rejuvenated skin from this treatment,” said Dr Lau. “The smoothening effect should last between six and nine months. Subsequently, Pico Laser treatment can be done at regular intervals two to four weeks post procedure, to maintain the skin’s glow.”
If looking your best is part of your self-care routine, don’t wait for the first signs of ageing to set in before embarking on an aesthetic treatment plan. “A single treatment done at the right time to strengthen skin fibres and tissues that are weakening can change the forward trajectory of the skin ageing process,” said Dr Nath.
