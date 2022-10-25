3 common skin goals, and the treatment solutions that best support them

Less may be more when it comes to aesthetic enhancements. Rather than radically changing one’s appearance, clients today are looking for more personalised treatments to subtly enhance their looks, said Dr Ram Nath, medical director of aesthetic clinic illumia Medical. “Aesthetic treatments are more about looking the very best you can,” he added.

Eschewing the ‘one size fits all’ approach to beauty, illumia Medical carefully personalises each client’s treatment plan, starting with a detailed consultation process to understand their desires. Thereafter, the client’s features are examined to identify areas of improvement that would complement their facial structure.

Dr Nath said: “Once we identify the areas of focus for enhancement and extrapolate the end results, we can then go with the most appropriate treatment modality to achieve objectives.”

Here are three common skin goals observed by illumia Medical, and the treatment solutions that best support them.



SKIN GOAL 1: A MORE SCULPTED VISAGE