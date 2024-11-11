4 money habits to adopt from your first salary to retirement

Life’s curveballs can be unpredictable and for Ms Shen Lifen, 39, that moment arrived when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

At the time, Ms Shen was pursuing a postgraduate degree overseas. She had meticulously planned her finances, including relying on rental income from her tenant to cover her mortgage back home. However, Ms Shen found herself in a bind when her tenant unexpectedly terminated the lease to return home. Thankfully, her emergency cash became her lifeline, allowing her to continue meeting her mortgage payments without disrupting her studies.

For the legal professional, the experience underscored the importance of establishing a strong financial foundation early in life – a lesson she learned from her parents. “Saving gave my parents a sense of security and I wanted that for myself,” she shared.

Indeed, everyday habits can make a real difference in building financial wellness, said Ms Lorna Tan, head of financial planning literacy at DBS Bank. “Our financial situation reflects our money habits. While setting goals provides direction, it’s the consistent rituals that make lasting improvements possible. Good money habits empower informed decisions, prepare us for emergencies and help us work steadily toward sustainable financial wellness,” she explained.

Guided by insights from customer research, POSB developed the 4 Money Habits framework. Rather than a rigid checklist, it offers a set of practical, achievable steps to help one strengthen financial wellness over time.

NO 1: SAVE AND LAY THE GROUNDWORK FOR FINANCIAL STABILITY

The first principle of the framework is rooted in the idea that long-term financial wellness begins with building a safety net. A general guideline is to set aside at least 10 per cent of your take-home pay monthly, gradually increasing this amount as your salary grows.

Aim to accrue emergency cash to cover at least three to six months of living expenses, providing a buffer for unexpected events like job loss or medical crises. Once this base is in place, the remaining income can go towards spending, protection and growth.

Mr Shawn Lew, a 25-year-old property agent, saves proactively by setting aside at least 10 per cent of his income at the start of each month, given his fluctuating earnings. He also notes the benefits of leveraging higher-interest savings accounts like DBS Multiplier, which not only offer enhanced interest but also provide greater liquidity compared to investments, allowing for quick access to funds when needed.

NO 2: PROTECT YOUR FUTURE