5 activities in Australia tailor-made for the adrenaline junkie

Whether you’re someone who’s happiest tackling a physically challenging endeavour, or on the lookout for a life-changing experience that transports you away from the daily grind, Australia is a destination that delivers everything your adventure-seeking soul desires.

Tourism Australia’s Come and Say G’day campaign invites travellers from far and wide to take in the country’s many natural wonders and celebrated landmarks. Welcoming you with open arms is Ruby, a plush souvenir kangaroo doubling as the campaign’s adorable brand ambassador. Embodying the optimistic Australian spirit, Ruby never says no to a caper. Take a leaf from her book with these escapades tailor-made for adrenaline junkies.

#1 MOUNTAIN BIKING IN ULURU, NORTHERN TERRITORY