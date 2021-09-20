5 factors to consider when choosing the right incontinence wearables

Here, Mr Joey Peralta, product development manager (Adult Care) at Depend, shares five factors to consider when choosing the right incontinence wearables.

1. The individual’s lifestyle and activity level

If mobility is not an issue, a pants-style product may be the preferred choice as it is discreet, less bulky and yet still protects against the loss of bladder control.

Tape-on products may be more suitable for individuals with mobility issues as it may be easier for caregivers to help loved ones who are bedridden to put them on or change out of them.

2. Absorbency of the product

Different adult incontinence products have varying degrees of absorbency.

The normal range of urine output for people with normal fluid intake of about 2L per day is around 800ml to 2L, reports online health information provider Healthline.

Said Mr Peralta: “If a mobile senior values an active lifestyle that includes gathering with friends and exercising, my recommendation is to opt for a pants-style product that can absorb more fluid and lock in odour, while not compromising on comfort and fit.”

On the other hand, using a tape product, like Depend Protect Tapes that provides up to 12 hours of absorbency, may be more suitable for use at night so the wearer can enjoy uninterrupted sleep, he added.

3. The correct size

When selecting the correct size for a tape or pants-style incontinence product, Mr Peralta advised going with hip measurements, as stated on the packaging.

While it may be tempting to choose a larger-sized product on the assumption that it may be more comfortable, this may actually lead to leakages. Conversely, selecting a size that is too small can cause discomfort, skin irritation and poor coverage.

4. Factor in cost

Assess your budget before settling on a product, though it is still important to consider its overall quality, comfort level, fit and absorbency.

While tape-on products may offer higher cost savings per piece, users may want to use different incontinence solutions for different occasions.

For example, less mobile seniors may use a tape-on product at night but if they are going out for a family dinner or medical appointment, they can switch to the pants-style option for convenience and ease of use when navigating public restrooms.

5. Comfort matters