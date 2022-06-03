5 reasons why you should be part of the inaugural Wellness Festival Singapore

If there’s one thing the past few years have taught us, it’s that both physical and mental wellness are key to helping us traverse the ups and downs of life.

No matter where you’re at in your fitness and wellness journey, Wellness Festival Singapore – which runs from Jun 3 to Jun 12 – will show you how to bring these states to a whole new level for a more balanced you. In its first edition, the annual festival shines the spotlight on Singapore’s wellness offerings, inspiring both locals and visitors to make being in the pink a priority in everyday life.

Still considering why you should make room in your social calendar for this 10-day wellness showcase and its fringe events that take place throughout June? Here are five reasons.

1. ACTIVATE YOUR SENSES AT THE WELLNESS SENSORIUM