5 things you need to know about youth-preserving injectables

For those who have been hiding behind a mask and stinting on their skincare routine in the past two years, it is perhaps not too late to turn back the clock with a little help.

According to Dr Low Chai Ling, founder and medical director of SW1 Clinic, non-surgical, minimally invasive injectables are popular among people who want to give tired-looking, laxed skin a boost yet still retain their natural looks.

There are many injectables on the market, ranging from hyaluronic acid skin boosters and dermal fillers to collagen stimulators and polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN). Whether you are considering your first appointment or have already tried out some of these aesthetic injectables, Dr Low shares five things you should know.

1. Profhilo’s the buzzword now.

One of the most popular injectables at the moment is Profhilo, which made its debut in Singapore in 2019, said Dr Low.

“It is a favourite of many of my patients due to the minimal injection points and little to no downtime,” she said. “Some have shared that Profhilo injections feel like insect bites – it’s an instant sting that goes away quickly.”

Another perk is that Profhilo uses solely hyaluronic acid. Dr Low explained that hyaluronic acid is also naturally produced by the body, which means its compatibility with skin is much higher. “This reduces possible rejection or allergic reactions,” said Dr Low. “Nevertheless, it is important to get treatment from an authorised provider as all injections carry some risk.”

Before treatment, Dr Low recommends scanning the QR code sticker on the Profhilo box to check the source and authenticity of the product.

2. Not all injectables provide the same effect.

With so many types of injectables to choose from, how do we know what is most suitable for one’s skin concerns?

According to Dr Low, it all depends on what the person is trying to achieve. Is one hoping to give laxed skin a lift, boost skin hydration or restore volume lost through ageing?

“Injectables such as Profhilo bio-remodel the skin to provide anti-aging, hydrating and lifting effects from the stimulation of collagen and elastin. On the other hand, injectables such as dermal fillers sculpt the face to introduce volume lost over the years,” she shared.

To find a treatment plan that best suits you, discuss your skin concerns and needs with an aesthetic doctor.

3. It’s not just for the face.

Some types of injectables can also address skin concerns on other parts of the body. For instance, Profhilo Body targets skin laxity on areas such as the abdomen, arms and knees, Dr Low said.

“Like our face, our body needs hydration, tissue repair and tightening. Profhilo Body can help to improve laxity in those areas where we tend to cover up,” said Dr Low, who added that Profhilo treatments for both face and body require about 10 injection points per area.

Dr Low shared that the treatment is suitable for individuals who notice skin laxity after weight loss or post-partum. However, it is advisable for mothers to stop breastfeeding before starting any treatment. Pregnant patients and those on blood thinners should also avoid injectables.

4. Lifestyle can affect the longevity of results.

How long the skin benefits last depends on the type of treatment, but lifestyle also plays a part.

In the case of Profhilo, Dr Low said that while the effects should last nine to 12 months, lifestyle and environmental factors like exposure to excessive ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution can continue to induce and accelerate skin ageing. For example, a person who is more active outdoors may see the effects of the injectable diminish more quickly due to the constant exposure to UV rays, she said.

5. The skin does not age faster after getting injectables.

It is a myth that patients will look worse than before if they do not go for regular “top-ups”, Dr Low said.

“Injectables do not accelerate the rate of ageing after you stop using them. In fact, while they do not permanently stop ageing, you will be starting from a more advantageous position,” she explained.

Another misconception is that injectables like fillers will lead to one looking “fake” or unnatural. “This is not true, especially when the procedure is done by a professional aesthetic doctor with a discerning eye,” Dr Low said.

The bottom line? Whether you are starting early in an attempt to age-proof your skin or tackling signs of ageing, be sure to seek professional advice for optimal results.

Individual results may vary.