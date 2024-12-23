5 ways to achieve a healthier scalp and luscious hair in the new year

Your best hair days don’t just happen – they’re built on healthy habits and the right tools. Thankfully, achieving a radiant mane doesn’t have to be complicated.

Whether you’re tackling frizz, split ends or dullness, Panasonic’s EH-NA0J nanoe* MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer is designed to make hair care effortless. At its media workshop last month, stylists from Hair Studio Flamingo put it to the test, demonstrating its versatility on both bleached and undyed hair. The results? Sleek, smooth locks in just minutes.

With smart features tailored for busy lives, this hairdryer offers salon-worthy results at home. Pair it with these five simple tips and you’ll be on your way to stronger, shinier hair.

#1: DEEP-CONDITION WEEKLY TO RESTORE MOISTURE

Humidity, pollution and air-conditioning can sap moisture from hair, leaving it dry and dull. A weekly deep-conditioning mask can work wonders, replenishing hydration and restoring softness and shine. After rinsing, style with a hairdryer that cares for your hair as it dries.