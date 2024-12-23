5 ways to achieve a healthier scalp and luscious hair in the new year
Transform your haircare routine with low-maintenance tips and the Panasonic EH-NA0J nanoe MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer.
Your best hair days don’t just happen – they’re built on healthy habits and the right tools. Thankfully, achieving a radiant mane doesn’t have to be complicated.
Whether you’re tackling frizz, split ends or dullness, Panasonic’s EH-NA0J nanoe* MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer is designed to make hair care effortless. At its media workshop last month, stylists from Hair Studio Flamingo put it to the test, demonstrating its versatility on both bleached and undyed hair. The results? Sleek, smooth locks in just minutes.
With smart features tailored for busy lives, this hairdryer offers salon-worthy results at home. Pair it with these five simple tips and you’ll be on your way to stronger, shinier hair.
#1: DEEP-CONDITION WEEKLY TO RESTORE MOISTURE
Humidity, pollution and air-conditioning can sap moisture from hair, leaving it dry and dull. A weekly deep-conditioning mask can work wonders, replenishing hydration and restoring softness and shine. After rinsing, style with a hairdryer that cares for your hair as it dries.
According to Panasonic, the EH-NA0J nanoe MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer delivers 18 times more moisture compared to conventional nanoe models, with ultra-fine particles that penetrate from the surface to the inner layers for deeply hydrated, healthier hair. Intelligent Sensing technology regulates heat automatically based on ambient temperature, preventing excessive heat exposure. Additionally, MOISTURE+ and Mineral technology strengthens cuticles, reducing friction damage from brushing and boosting resistance to UV exposure.
Bonus tip: Use the Skin Care Mode for a refreshing post-shower treat. Direct the airflow onto your face for one minute (with your eyes closed) to lock in hydration and prep your skin for the next steps in your routine.
#2: TREAT SPLIT ENDS BEFORE THEY WORSEN
Split ends can make even the healthiest hair look unkempt. They often stem from heat damage, chemical treatments such as perming or dyeing, or prolonged exposure to chlorine in swimming pools.
To keep split ends at bay, trim your hair regularly and condition the ends after every wash. For added care, use a styling tool that protects your hair’s texture and colour. The EH-NA0J nanoe MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer enhances cuticle adhesion to prevent colour leakage, ensuring your hair colour stays vibrant for longer. With regular use, it leaves your hair smooth, manageable and easy to finger-comb.
#3: NOURISH YOUR HAIR FROM WITHIN
Healthy hair starts from the inside. A balanced diet and regular exercise not only improve overall health but also promote stronger hair follicles through better blood circulation.
Incorporate these nutrient-rich foods into your meals to keep hair healthy and resilient: Salmon, walnuts and flaxseeds (omega 3); spinach and bananas (Vitamin B6); meat, poultry and dairy products (Vitamin B12); and citrus fruits and tomatoes (folic acid).
Exercise also plays a vital role by boosting oxygen delivery to your follicles, which can help prolong the hair growth phase. Plus, it lowers stress – a key contributor to hair thinning.
#4: DON’T NEGLECT YOUR SCALP
Your scalp is the root (literally) of lustrous hair. Avoid harsh shampoos with sulfates that strip moisture, and opt for gentle, scalp-focused formulas to remove buildup. If you notice signs of scalp imbalance, such as excess oil or flaking, use an exfoliating shampoo once or twice a week to keep your scalp refreshed.
After washing, dry your hair gently using the EH-NA0J nanoe MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer. Blow dry your hair to 70 per cent at your preferred heat setting, then switch to Scalp Care Mode and lift sections to dry the scalp. With its gentle 50-degree Celsius airflow, this mode hydrates the scalp and reduces dryness – just as stylists demonstrated at the media workshop. Finish with Hot Mode for a polished look.
#5: REVITALISE WITH A SOOTHING SCALP MASSAGE
A daily scalp massage is a simple yet powerful way to promote circulation and encourage hair growth. After shampooing, use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp in small circular motions. For added benefit, try a hand-held scalp massager brush, which enhances circulation and exfoliates the scalp. Use with care, though – skip it on days when you use exfoliating shampoos and limit use to three times a week to prevent irritation.
When it’s time to style, the EH-NA0J nanoe MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer speeds up the process with its Quick-dry nozzle. Once your hair is about 90 per cent dry, switch to the Hot & Cold Alternating Mode to reduce frizz, smooth strands and enhance natural shine. Finish with the Hair Tip Care Mode, which delivers warm and cool airflows at optimal intervals to lock in moisture and refine hair ends.
Enjoy beautiful, healthy hair every day with the Panasonic EH-NA0J nanoe MOISTURE+ and Mineral Hair Dryer.
*nanoe is a trademark of Panasonic Corporation.