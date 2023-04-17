6 restaurants that prove Australia is a gourmand’s paradise

Australia’s quality produce is renowned the world over, but that’s just one of the many reasons why its restaurant scene is often raved about. Its culturally diverse population and an increased awareness of bush tucker – food or ingredients native to Australia – are also responsible for it being celebrated as a choice destination for foodies.

As part of its new Come and Say G’day campaign, Australia is inviting travellers from far and wide to savour all that the country has to offer. Discover a clutch of establishments serving creative nosh that pushes the boundaries of what modern Australian cuisine can be.

ABORIGINAL BUSH TRADERS (DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY)