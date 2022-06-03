6 tips to keep your hair and scalp healthy and happy

Everyone knows that sunscreen is necessary to protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. But did you know that UV rays can damage your hair as well?

Overexposure to the sun can result in hair thinning and brittleness, while sunburn can irritate your scalp. Just ask actress Jesseca Liu, whose scalp tends to be red and sensitive, especially after long outdoor shoots. “When I return to my hometown in Langkawi, my scalp can be susceptible to sunburn,” she added.

Liu is known for her roles in Channel 8 dramas such as Hero, The Dream Catchers and Mind Matters.



The sun is not the only culprit that can harm your scalp and hair. Many factors, some of which are by-products of our modern lifestyles, can be detrimental to your crowning glory. External factors include Singapore’s tropical climate (which may lead to an oily scalp), over-washing of one’s hair, using excessive hairspray or wax, and undergoing chemical treatments like bleaching, dyeing or rebonding one too many times.

Internal factors include medication, stress, diet and weight loss, which can sometimes be accompanied by a dry scalp and hair loss. There are also biological factors such as hormonal changes – during menopause or post-partum, for example – and genetics, which might result in male pattern hair loss or prematurely grey hair. Left untreated, these conditions may deteriorate and become irreversible.

To keep your mane full and shiny, seeking professional help early is important. Boasting an established clientele including celebrities like Liu and fellow artiste Dennis Chew, as well as content creator Mongchin Yeoh (Mongabong), local brand Yun Nam Hair Care has over 38 years of experience in treating hair and scalp issues. Yun Nam Hair Care specialist John Lee offers tips on what your hair and scalp need to be healthy and happy.

TIP #1: EAT FOR YOUR SCALP, NOT JUST YOUR STOMACH

“As the saying goes, you are what you eat,” said Mr Lee. “A healthy balanced diet – such as one that adheres to Health Promotion Board guidelines – is crucial for scalp and hair health.”

During a busy workday, it’s far too easy to grab a burger and fries, or scoff down a greasy dish from the nearest coffeeshop. However, a diet that is high in sugar or fat can lead to an oily scalp. Try replacing soft drinks with plain water, and high-fat treats like chips and doughnuts with vegetable sticks, hummus and raw nuts.

TIP #2: KEEP STRESS AT BAY

For popular deejay, host and actor Chew, a packed work schedule resulted in stress and lack of sleep, and that affected his hair health.