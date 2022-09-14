8 restaurants in Singapore for a marvellous Mediterranean meal
With Citi Gourmet Pleasures, you can take your taste buds on a tantalising trip to Italy and Spain, with forays to France, North Africa as well as the Middle East.
We are a nation of food lovers, passionate about dining out and always keen to discover new restaurants.
This month, Citi Gourmet Pleasures shines the spotlight on the Mediterranean region, famed for its flavourful cuisine centred on olives, grapes and wheat. Enjoy a vast array of culinary options – from casual mezze platters to seasonal degustation menus – with this curated list of eight restaurants.

OSO RISTORANTE
Located on the 27th floor of Oasia Hotel Downtown, Oso has forged a reputation for excellent regional Italian specialities, including house-made pasta, Milanese veal and an expansive cheese selection lovingly maintained in a microclimate room. Don’t miss the beef carpaccio, squid ink risotto and truffle ice cream. Whether you dine in the main hall, in one of its private rooms or al fresco by the pool, you’ll find the ambience to be just as outstanding as the food.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off ala carte food from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 per cent off ala carte food from Fridays to Sundays. Valid till Oct 31, 2022.
LUCCA’S TRATTORIA
Tuscan cuisine is the focus here at Lucca’s, set off perfectly by the restaurant’s warm ambience and rustic charm. Promising cucina alla casalinga (home cooking), its dishes are made fresh on its premises using authentic ingredients mostly imported from Italy. Enjoy signature specialities like bistecca fiorentina and rabbit pappardelle, as well as burrata and made-from-scratch pizza and pasta. Save room for dessert – crowd-pleasers include creamy pistachio gelato and the beautifully balanced tiramisu.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off ala carte food. Valid till Oct 31, 2022.
BRACI
With a name meaning “embers” in Italian, Braci’s signature dishes are prepared using a charcoal oven and a shichirin (small charcoal grill). The degustation menus are studded with modern-luxe Italian standouts like Verona celery root aged in Wagyu fat and a decadent 32-egg-yolk tagliolini. Its cooking methods also coax rich flavours and succulent textures out of meat – whether it’s smoked venison, Maimoa lamb or Miyazaki Wagyu A5. It’s no wonder this restaurant in Boat Quay has garnered several accolades, including a coveted Michelin star.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off set menus from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 per cent off set menus from Fridays to Sundays. Valid till Apr 30, 2023.
GEMMA STEAKHOUSE
A haven for meat lovers, this Italian-Mediterranean steakhouse at the National Gallery boasts a wide selection of steaks and prime cuts, supplemented with seasonal starters like stuffed zucchini flowers and white asparagus. Don’t miss the T-bone fiorentina steak, seared in the restaurant’s Josper oven, or the tea-smoked duck prosciutto, aged in Gemma’s own curing room. Or go for a taste of Tuscany with its indulgent Sunday brunch, where you can feast on steak, seafood and pasta, served with a free flow of prosecco, red wine and white wine.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off ala carte food from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 per cent off ala carte food from Fridays to Sundays. Valid till Apr 30, 2023.
LEVANT
Had a tough week? Then this hidden rooftop bar and lounge in Tanjong Pagar is the perfect place for you to unwind. Offering great city views, expertly crafted cocktails and Middle Eastern mezze plates, this urban oasis uses Mediterranean ingredients in both its food and drink. You’ll embark on a magic carpet ride of a journey as you tuck into baba ghanoush, beef kofta, coriander shawarma and pumpkin seed dukkha, and sip on drinks incorporating the heady flavours of Israeli whiskey, Greek vermouth and Amalfi lemons.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off ala carte food from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 per cent off ala carte food from Fridays to Sundays. Valid till Apr 30, 2023.
AMO
This casual Italian eatery on Hongkong Street does hearty staples well. Boasting temperature-controlled leavening, an in-house aged mother starter and an Italian-made stone oven fired by imported almond wood, the pizzas are legendary. Toppings include authentic regional goodies like San Marzano heirloom tomatoes, Tuscan pecorino cheese and fig vincotto. Try the version with pancetta, spicy broccolini, pumpkin and smoked mozzarella, or opt for a main dish of grilled angus beef tagliata with arugula and parmigiano salad.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off ala carte food from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 per cent off ala carte food from Fridays to Sundays. Valid till Apr 30, 2023.
RIVIERA
With waterfront Marina Bay views, this modern fine-dining restaurant at One Fullerton takes diners on a gastronomic journey through the Mediterranean region – dishes conjure the sun-drenched coasts of Spain, Morocco, Italy and France. French chef Remy Carmignani’s deft hand shows in dishes like traditional Moroccan Tangia-style lamb shoulder fagottini, cured yellowtail kingfish and wild-caught red mullet bouillabaisse. Desserts are centred on fruit – think organic French cherries, sweet French figs and Japanese strawberries.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off set menus from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 per cent off set menus from Fridays to Sundays. Valid till Oct 31, 2022.
SABIO BY THE SEA
Sit by the marina at Quayside Isle and enjoy some delectable Spanish fare at this gem of a restaurant. Along with its serious weekend vibes, Sabio offers a taste of the Iberian Peninsula with paella, tapas and generous jugs of red and white sangria. Go for the chuleta de cerdo (pork chops) to taste the delicious edge the restaurant’s Josper oven gives to its meat, fish and burgers. Try some tortilla chorizo and spicy beef meatballs as you await your power-packed main dish of paella de pescado.
Citi card members enjoy 15 per cent off ala carte food from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 per cent off ala carte food from Fridays to Sundays. Valid till Oct 31, 2022.
