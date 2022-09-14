8 restaurants in Singapore for a marvellous Mediterranean meal

We are a nation of food lovers, passionate about dining out and always keen to discover new restaurants. Now we have more to indulge in, with Citi’s ample range of exclusive Citi Gourmet Pleasures dining deals for Citi card members.

This month, Citi Gourmet Pleasures shines the spotlight on the Mediterranean region, famed for its flavourful cuisine centred on olives, grapes and wheat. Enjoy a vast array of culinary options – from casual mezze platters to seasonal degustation menus – with this curated list of eight restaurants.

Whichever you choose, you will find great deals when you pay with your Citi card. Citi Cash Back card members can enjoy 6 per cent cashback* on dining, too.

OSO RISTORANTE