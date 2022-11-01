8 Singapore restaurants that ‘raise the steaks’ for meat lovers

Salads and grain bowls are all very well and good, but sometimes you just want to sink your teeth into a succulent slab of beef. And no one understands this better than Citi Gourmet Pleasures, which is why it is offering some meaty dining deals for cardmembers this month.

The eight restaurants here make up a meat manifesto with breadth and depth – serving almost every version of melt-in-the-mouth goodness you can think of, from Argentinian steaks to Japanese Wagyu and American roast beef. The perfect accompaniment? The deals you will enjoy when you pay with your Citi credit card.

Ka-En Grill and Sushi Bar