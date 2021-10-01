Aches and pain be gone with gentle steam heat therapy

As new ways of work came into play after the onset of COVID-19, a slew of adjustment issues followed hot on its heels, with workers scrambling to find conducive spots at home to set up work stations.

A-year-and-a-half into the pivot, still not everyone has the luxury of owning an ergonomic chair or an adjustable desk for those work-from-home days. Bad habits such as working long hours slouched in a chair (or sofa) can take its toll. This can manifest as pain in the neck, shoulder and back areas. The prolonged tension may cause blood vessels to contract over time, hindering circulation and leading to chronic lethargy.

While there’s a proclivity to remain sedentary, deliberate effort should be made to move around while working from home. In fact, Mayo Clinic recommends taking a break from sitting every 30 minutes.

For moments when you want to feel better stat, try the new MegRhythm Steam Thermo Patch range. Manufactured in Japan, the product uses steam heat innovation to alleviate aches where you feel it most. Well-received by consumers, MegRhythm currently tops sales in the thermo patch market in Japan*.

POSTURE PAINS