Adding a sustainable, personalised touch to their father’s woodworking legacy

Reviving a dying trade is no mean feat but for one family, it’s a labour of love. The Yeo brothers are not only keeping their father’s dream alive, they’re taking the family business to greater heights.

In 1999, Mr Roger Yeo founded JR&P Industries, which manufactured system furniture for offices. In 2014, he passed away from pancreatic cancer.

“We saw first-hand how much the business meant to him, and there was no question we would take over the company,” recalled Morgan, the eldest of three sons. “Crafting furniture is hard work, and it took us a while to warm up to it and eventually fall in love with the craft. As kids, we were constantly exposed to our father’s work and we picked up woodworking skills from him along the way.”

FROM MANUFACTURING BY THE NUMBERS TO BESPOKE LUXURY