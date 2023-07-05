For adults only: Ignite your spirit of exploration and self-discovery at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa
Immerse yourself in Outpost Xperience, a curated collection of activities that brings your island dreams to life.
Oftentimes, school falls short when it comes to preparing us for the complexities of adult life, particularly when it comes to striking a harmonious work-life balance. Amid the demands and responsibilities that consume our daily routines, it is important to remind ourselves to prioritise the exploration of life’s broader horizons.
A distinctive retreat designed exclusively for grown-ups, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa recognises the need to celebrate the vibrant aspects of our lives that extend beyond the mundane. With Outpost Xperience, guests have the opportunity to curate a bespoke adventure, handpicking perks and activities that resonate with their individual lifestyles, and fully indulging in the joys alongside their loved ones.
CELEBRATE THE HERE AND NOW
Leave your responsibilities behind, if only for a brief respite. Escape into Sentosa island’s first adults-exclusive world at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa and enjoy an itinerary for those 16 and up. Consider it your personal playground, with tailor-made experiences that promise to inspire you – and a like-minded partner – on a journey of self-discovery through a diverse range of fun activities.
Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted with a refreshing sip of Palawan Dawn or Siloso Night – thirst-quenching mocktails concocted by a master brewer from Pryce Tea, a homegrown purveyor of teas. The lobby sets the stage for the delights that await, with its blend of clean lines and a monochromatic palette juxtaposed against lush, green surrounds.
This contemporary aesthetic continues within the room. Your stylish respite comes furnished with creature comforts, including a selection of pillows from a menu, a Nespresso coffee machine and luxurious toiletries from Appelles Apothecary & Lab. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views – best enjoyed with your pick of complimentary minibar refreshments that include premium snacks, juices and miniature bottles of soy-based wine.
It’s tempting to linger in the comfort of your room, but you’ll want to head to the rooftop for one of the hotel’s best surprises. Looking out towards the sparkling Singapore Straits is the Infinity Sky Pool. As night falls, the chic deck comes alive with inviting beats courtesy of 1-Attitude Coast, and as part of your Outpost Xperience, you’ll enjoy complimentary entry to its themed weekend parties.
As one of the four hotels managed by Far East Hospitality within the precinct, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa offers a seamless experience for those seeking variety. Switch up views and visit the stunning Pamukkale Pool, inspired by its counterparts in Turkey, at the Village Hotel Sentosa, or indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Oasia Spa at Oasia Resort Sentosa.
When it comes to dining, Sol & Ora, on the 7th floor of The Outpost Hotel Sentosa, reflects the sun-drenched Mediterranean vibes with dishes influenced by the flavours of Italy, France, Greece and Spain. But if soul food is needed, visit Native Kitchen at Village Hotel Sentosa to tuck into the best of Singaporean classics. For everything else, there’s the Mess Hall housed in a restored heritage building. With its array of international cuisine, one can find comfort in a wide variety of meals ranging from aromatic curries to indulgent Japanese omakase. You can also pop into the convenience store for snacks, nibbles and more.
And if you’re one of those looking forward to the opening of the island’s newest beach club – Tipsy Unicorn – later this year, know that a collaboration for The Outpost Hotel Sentosa guests is underway, with dedicated daybeds, beach parties, exclusive launch specials and year-long offers in the plans.
REDISCOVER YOUR LOVE FOR LIFE
On top of toasting to life’s achievements with dance, drinks and dinners, Outpost Xperience offers a multitude of experiences that encourages exploration and growth.
For instance, Partner Yoga introduces participants to specially adapted yoga poses designed to foster deeper connections with your loved ones. Always admired those K-pop dancers? Find your groove with Supafresh – an easy-to-follow class that merges dance and fitness. Featuring signature moves from various street dance styles, it can be just the kickstart you need to pursue the art.
Alternatively, you may wish to break new ground at the Sachi Soy Wine Cocktail Making class. Singapore brews a world-first with this soy alcoholic beverage, and guests can experiment with its unique flavour profile to create delicious cocktails under the guidance of a professional bartender. Or, discover the art of shucking oysters at the exclusive Oyster Shucking and Appreciation Workshop, a one-of-a-kind experience offered only at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa. Learn about different varieties, flavours and preparation methods while enjoying a dozen freshly shucked oysters as a reward for your newfound skills.
Test not just your skills but your personal limits as well. Outpost Xperience includes thrilling itineraries for those with a penchant for heart-stopping action. Go on a tandem bungee jump to see who’s the most gung-ho, then put that courage to the test with a tandem giant swing.
For a slightly less intense experience, hop on a tandem bicycle to explore the island and enjoy a curated beachside picnic along the way. Those who wish to celebrate significant milestones can do so with a moonlit dining experience in a cable car.
With Outpost Xperience, you have the power to create an enriching island getaway – making it as fulfilling or fun as you want it to be. The hotel is a three- to five-minute stroll away from the Imbiah and Beach monorail stations on the island, and Palawan and Silosa beaches are also in close proximity, welcoming you with more beach clubs, bars and restaurant options.
Make sure to take full advantage of the exclusive discounts offered at a variety of dining establishments and attractions scattered throughout Sentosa. Whether you find yourself striking poses with celebrity wax figures at Madame Tussauds or visiting the spectacular Skybridge at Skypark Sentosa, your stay promises to be a truly gratifying one.
PROLONG THE PLEASURE
Embracing the adage of “travel more, create more, love more”, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa is offering CNA.ASIA readers a chance to extend their stay with bonus benefits.
By booking a minimum of two nights between now and Sept 30, 2023, for stays until Dec 31, 2023, guests will receive complimentary breakfast and choice of one Outpost Xperience for two persons. Find out more with this exclusive booking link.
Rediscover the harmony between work and play, and create memories that last at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa.
It’s time to play like an adult. Live out your fun side at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa.