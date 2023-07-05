For adults only: Ignite your spirit of exploration and self-discovery at The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

This contemporary aesthetic continues within the room. Your stylish respite comes furnished with creature comforts, including a selection of pillows from a menu, a Nespresso coffee machine and luxurious toiletries from Appelles Apothecary & Lab. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views – best enjoyed with your pick of complimentary minibar refreshments that include premium snacks, juices and miniature bottles of soy-based wine.

It’s tempting to linger in the comfort of your room, but you’ll want to head to the rooftop for one of the hotel’s best surprises. Looking out towards the sparkling Singapore Straits is the Infinity Sky Pool. As night falls, the chic deck comes alive with inviting beats courtesy of 1-Attitude Coast, and as part of your Outpost Xperience, you’ll enjoy complimentary entry to its themed weekend parties.

As one of the four hotels managed by Far East Hospitality within the precinct, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa offers a seamless experience for those seeking variety. Switch up views and visit the stunning Pamukkale Pool, inspired by its counterparts in Turkey, at the Village Hotel Sentosa, or indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Oasia Spa at Oasia Resort Sentosa.

When it comes to dining, Sol & Ora, on the 7th floor of The Outpost Hotel Sentosa, reflects the sun-drenched Mediterranean vibes with dishes influenced by the flavours of Italy, France, Greece and Spain. But if soul food is needed, visit Native Kitchen at Village Hotel Sentosa to tuck into the best of Singaporean classics. For everything else, there’s the Mess Hall housed in a restored heritage building. With its array of international cuisine, one can find comfort in a wide variety of meals ranging from aromatic curries to indulgent Japanese omakase. You can also pop into the convenience store for snacks, nibbles and more.

And if you’re one of those looking forward to the opening of the island’s newest beach club – Tipsy Unicorn – later this year, know that a collaboration for The Outpost Hotel Sentosa guests is underway, with dedicated daybeds, beach parties, exclusive launch specials and year-long offers in the plans.

REDISCOVER YOUR LOVE FOR LIFE

On top of toasting to life’s achievements with dance, drinks and dinners, Outpost Xperience offers a multitude of experiences that encourages exploration and growth.

For instance, Partner Yoga introduces participants to specially adapted yoga poses designed to foster deeper connections with your loved ones. Always admired those K-pop dancers? Find your groove with Supafresh – an easy-to-follow class that merges dance and fitness. Featuring signature moves from various street dance styles, it can be just the kickstart you need to pursue the art.