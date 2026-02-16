Awaken your active self in New Zealand

From ancient forests to alpine peaks, volcano valleys to glassy lakes, New Zealand stands among the world’s most alluring destinations for an active holiday.

Across the country, more than 1,500 walking and hiking tracks weave through pristine scenery, offering breathtaking views at every turn.

If you are more wellness-driven than nature-led, Aotearoa (the Maori name for New Zealand) invites you to discover hidden geothermal pools, stargazing havens, sacred Maori sites and world-class vineyards.

In New Zealand, the landscape inspires movement. The journey? That’s shaped by your pace and passion.