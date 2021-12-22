That award-winning Old World vino might just be down the next aisle

The world of wine has never been as accessible, largely driven by its popularity and greater appreciation in today’s social settings. It keeps conversations flowing, and when the bottle is exceptional, cultivates enthusiastic enjoyment and marks the host as discerning.

Gone are the days when fine varieties were available exclusively at wine retailers. Today, the widespread demand of wine drinkers means easy access to a good selection is just as important. After all, you never know when an invite’s coming in.

KEEPING DELICIOUS SIPS AT HAND

With the tech-savvy millennial market and digitalisation shifting consumer perceptions away from traditional presentations, wine-makers have become open to having their wares sold online or at atypical places like supermarkets. It helps them with reach, while the consumer enjoys accessibility and availability. Even sommeliers now shop there for good varietals to accompany their meals.

An exclusive brand to FairPrice since 2017, Just Wine has been introducing award-winning entry-level bottles to everyday consumers for their easy appeal. Now, with the launch of the Fine Collection, shoppers can add five delicious Old World wines curated by a panel of wine judges to their repertoire.

MAKING EVERY MOMENT COUNT

Led by Mr Ch’ng Poh Tiong, regional chairman of Decanter World Wine Awards and vice-chairman of Decanter Asia Wine Awards, the panel chose the wines based on a blind tasting of an Old World collection, focusing on flavour.

“We selected an excellent white and two outstanding reds from two family-owned, family-managed producers,” said Mr Ch’ng of the selected French bottles, now available exclusively at FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Online. The other two wines in the Fine Collection series, available some time next year, are a red from Spain and a white from Germany that similarly hail from family estates.

“I particularly like the wines of the Cotes du Rhone because they represent exceptional value for money both within and outside France. The wines sing of fruit rather than oak,” explained Mr Ch’ng.