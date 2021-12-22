That award-winning Old World vino might just be down the next aisle
Just Wine debuts its Fine Collection at FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Online.
The world of wine has never been as accessible, largely driven by its popularity and greater appreciation in today’s social settings. It keeps conversations flowing, and when the bottle is exceptional, cultivates enthusiastic enjoyment and marks the host as discerning.
Gone are the days when fine varieties were available exclusively at wine retailers. Today, the widespread demand of wine drinkers means easy access to a good selection is just as important. After all, you never know when an invite’s coming in.
KEEPING DELICIOUS SIPS AT HAND
With the tech-savvy millennial market and digitalisation shifting consumer perceptions away from traditional presentations, wine-makers have become open to having their wares sold online or at atypical places like supermarkets. It helps them with reach, while the consumer enjoys accessibility and availability. Even sommeliers now shop there for good varietals to accompany their meals.
An exclusive brand to FairPrice since 2017, Just Wine has been introducing award-winning entry-level bottles to everyday consumers for their easy appeal. Now, with the launch of the Fine Collection, shoppers can add five delicious Old World wines curated by a panel of wine judges to their repertoire.
MAKING EVERY MOMENT COUNT
Led by Mr Ch’ng Poh Tiong, regional chairman of Decanter World Wine Awards and vice-chairman of Decanter Asia Wine Awards, the panel chose the wines based on a blind tasting of an Old World collection, focusing on flavour.
“We selected an excellent white and two outstanding reds from two family-owned, family-managed producers,” said Mr Ch’ng of the selected French bottles, now available exclusively at FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Online. The other two wines in the Fine Collection series, available some time next year, are a red from Spain and a white from Germany that similarly hail from family estates.
“I particularly like the wines of the Cotes du Rhone because they represent exceptional value for money both within and outside France. The wines sing of fruit rather than oak,” explained Mr Ch’ng.
Indeed, what you’ll experience from the Chateau de Ruth Cotes du Rhone Villages Grande Selection is a full-bodied red, rich with sweet spice aromas, forest, blackberry and liquorice – ideal with roasts and pasta. Alternatively, the Domaine de L’amandine Seguret Cotes du Rhone Villages Rouge will tempt with plump notes of blackberry, olive and resin on the nose, with smoky and toasty notes. The slight jammy profile will complement poultry to a tee.
The only white from the estate to be picked is the Domaine de L’amandine Cotes du Rhone Blanc. Composed of Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne, the elegant perfume of roses and peach comes forth on both aroma and palate, complete with a hint of honey and a refined creamy texture, well suited for shellfish, fish and cheese.
Spain offers up the Finca-Montalvillo Tempranillo, Mazuelo Y Garnacha Rioja Crianza. The name might be a mouthful but so is the vibrant red. True to the country’s passionate heritage, the bottle is resplendent with floral, red and blue fruits held by rich tannins. It comes from the nation’s most important wine-making region of Rioja and finds its identity from a mix of the varieties Tempranillo, Mazuelo and Garnacha.
The final bottle comes from Germany and is the other white in the Fine Collection. The Kloster Eberbach Rheingau Riesling Feinherb will add a lively buzz to your conversations, dancing with a gathering of apples, fruits and citrus. The zest it gives pairs well with seafood, grilled and cured meats, desserts and cheeses, and its perky notes belie the former monastery it is made in.
Whether it’s a moment to celebrate, an event to impress or an indulgence to savour, the enticing flavours from Fine Collection will surely complete the occasion. From now till Dec 31, 2021, buy any two bottles from the Just Wine Fine Collection series at FairPrice Finest or FairPrice Xtra and get a free Spiegelau Casual Entertaining Decanter (worth S$41.50), while stocks last.
AWARD-WINNING FINDS
The Fine Collection joins the list of exemplary bottles in the Just Wine portfolio on the shelves, adding an extra touch of exclusive vintages from the Old World.
Five of the six varietals from Australia and Chile in the existing assortment have won accolades at international wine competitions. The Chile Merlot 2020 garnered silver at the International Wine and Spirit Competition 2021, winning critics over with an intense nose of cherry, violets and tobacco, yet tasting of light blueberry and a whiff of mint. Clinching the bronze win at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards is the Australia Shiraz 2018, a floral, fruity sip that’s wonderful with red meats. For local bites of dim sum, tempura or even pakora, the Australia Sauvignon Blanc will do the trick.
Be it for casual surprises or that impromptu invite to a house party, Just Wine continues its streak of delectable bottles, adding more ambrosial pours to make your events distinctive.
Find your moment and make it exceptional with the new Fine Collection from Just Wine, available in-store at FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra, or at FairPrice Online.