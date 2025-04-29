Back in the black, one hair wash at a time

While hair dyes remain a popular option for covering greys, they typically demand more time, preparation or salon visits. Alpecin Grey Attack Caffeine and Colour Shampoo, on the other hand, offers a low-effort solution that fits seamlessly into your daily shower routine.

Dr Erik Schulze zur Wiesche, head of research and development at Alpecin, shared that the shampoo’s active ingredient – 5,6-dihydoxyindole (DHI) – mimics the body’s natural hair pigmentation process.

“5,6-DHI is a precursor of our natural hair pigment, eumelanin,” Dr Schulze zur Wiesche explained. “When the shampoo is applied, this precursor penetrates the hair shaft and when exposed to oxygen, forms large dye chains similar to black eumelanin. Simply put, it reacts with oxygen to produce the colour pigment.”

With regular use, these dye chains accumulate over time, allowing the shampoo to gradually build long-lasting hair colour.

For best results, use Alpecin Grey Attack Caffeine and Colour Shampoo daily until your preferred colour is achieved. With each wash, leave the shampoo in your hair for two to five minutes before rinsing it out. Repeat for two to four weeks. Individuals with thicker hair may require a longer period of consistent use.

Be sure to keep the lid tightly closed to maintain the shampoo’s effectiveness and use it within three months of opening.

STRENGTH AND COLOUR CARE, MADE SIMPLE

To promote stronger, more resilient hair, Alpecin Grey Attack Caffeine and Colour Shampoo contains the brand’s signature caffeine complex – a blend of caffeine, zinc and niacin that research has shown to help fortify strands.

Caffeine may help reduce hair loss by stimulating follicle activity, while zinc and niacin are associated with hair repair and resilience. Together, these ingredients provide a targeted boost for fuller-looking hair.

In addition to its strengthening benefits, Alpecin Grey Attack Caffeine and Colour Shampoo gives users the freedom to personalise their hair colour with ease. Dr Schulze zur Wiesche noted that results can be adjusted by varying the shampoo’s exposure time and frequency of use. “Hair becomes darker without harsh chemicals like ammonia or hydrogen peroxide, and skips the complexity of traditional permanent dyes,” he said.

With consistent use, consumers can have healthier hair with natural-looking colour – all on their own terms.

Try Alpecin Grey Attack Caffeine and Colour Shampoo today, available at FairPrice, Unity, Shopee and Lazada.

*Results based on daily use, as observed in a laboratory study using human hair tresses and visual evaluation. Results may vary with individual use.