Bad knees holding you back? Cartilage repair may help you bounce back

According to Dr Wong, there are several ways to treat cartilage damage, ranging from conservative measures like physical therapy and over-the-counter medications to intermediate treatments that use hyaluronic acid-based injections, and more invasive procedures like debridement or cartilage repair surgery.

He explained that when developing a treatment plan, each patient should be viewed holistically. This means taking into consideration their activity level, medical history and personal expectations, along with assessing the severity of the cartilage damage. Where possible, cartilage-preserving procedures – such as knee cartilage repair – are preferred over knee replacement, as maintaining the natural joint maximises options for any future treatments that may be required, said Dr Wong.

Patients who need surgical knee cartilage repair may also prefer minimally invasive treatment, choosing keyhole surgery over open procedures, he added. With keyhole surgery, injury to the muscles and tendons around the joint is minimised, enabling faster recovery.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE MICROFRACTURE TECHNIQUE

One of the earliest surgical methods used to treat cartilage damage is microfracture, a keyhole procedure where surgeons create small holes in the bone about 2mm to 4mm wide and 3mm deep. Microfracture is widely available, cost-effective and relatively straightforward to perform.

The main challenge with microfracture lies in its demanding recovery and the risk of “burning bridges” for future procedures. “Patients must avoid putting weight on the affected joint and refrain from exercise or sport for up to nine months. Once a microfracture is performed, the subchondral bone may have poorer response to subsequent cartilage treatments,” noted Dr Wong.

Other possible risks include trauma to the subchondral bone, the layer that supports the cartilage from beneath. In some cases, cysts or bone spurs may develop, causing further damage and accelerating wear and tear.

Research shows that cartilage formed through microfractures may be of poorer quality and less able to withstand normal knee stresses. “This is what we refer to as scarring cartilage. Eventually, it breaks down after two or more years and patients may once again experience joint pain,” said Dr Wong.

To overcome these limitations, newer approaches focus on enhancing the body’s natural healing response.

SUPPORTING CARTILAGE REPAIR WITH BIOLOGICAL SCAFFOLDING