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Beyond bigger stages: How Singapore Expo is rethinking the concert experience
With the addition of Apex @ Expo, Singapore’s latest large-scale live entertainment venue, concert promoters now have more flexibility to stage complex productions.
Singapore has established itself as an important stop for international performers touring Asia, supported by its regional connectivity, infrastructure and range of concert venues.
As productions become more technically ambitious, with elaborate staging and unconventional layouts, venues must adapt to changing requirements.
Beyond business events, trade shows and consumer fairs, Singapore Expo has also hosted international and regional acts at its established concert venue Arena @ Expo, including Mariah Carey, Laufey, Radwimps, Nct Wish and Riize.
Building on Arena @ Expo’s success and growing demand for larger shows, Singapore Expo has enhanced Apex @ Expo, a multi-purpose venue designed to accommodate bigger productions and more complex staging requirements.
“We would like Singapore Expo to be recognised as a versatile destination where different types of experiences and communities can come together,” said Mr Ng Sim Lim, vice-president (commercial) at Constellar, which manages and operates Singapore Expo.
Beyond music, Singapore Expo is also set to host the Pokemon World Championships in 2027.
Two complementary venues
Arena @ Expo can accommodate up to 6,700 attendees and is suited to mid-sized concerts and more intimate performances.
Apex @ Expo, meanwhile, can accommodate up to 7,572 attendees in a seated configuration, or 9,000 with standing areas. Its high ceilings and larger floor space allow for more elaborate stage setups, expansive screen configurations and creative lighting effects. Tiered seating along the sides and back offer clearer views of the stage.
The venue’s adaptable layout also makes it suitable for events beyond concerts, including esports competitions, interactive experiences, cultural showcases and brand launches.
“Every production comes with different creative ambitions, audience profiles, technical requirements and commercial considerations,” said Mr Ng. “Having both venues allows organisers to select and configure a space around what their event actually requires rather than trying to fit every production into a fixed venue format.”
For audiences, this could mean a wider variety of artistes, genres and live experiences in Singapore.
An experience beyond the stage
For Mr Ng, the concert experience begins long before the first song. Fans often arrive hours before a show to queue, meet friends, purchase merchandise, take photographs or participate in fan activities. These habits have shaped practical considerations at Apex @ Expo, including queueing areas, security screening, gathering spaces, food and beverage options, accessibility and crowd movement.
Mr Ng said: “In Singapore’s climate, the ability to accommodate key pre-show activities within an indoor, air-conditioned environment is another important consideration.”
Singapore Expo’s wider infrastructure also supports large crowds, with direct MRT connectivity, ample parking, dedicated drop-off points and multiple access routes helping concertgoers arrive and leave more easily.
The aim, Mr Ng added, is to make the experience comfortable and convenient from arrival to departure, rather than focusing solely on the performance itself.
Designed for changing live entertainment needs
According to Mr Ng, organisers are exploring unconventional stage configurations, including 360-degree setups, to create more engaging experiences for audiences.
Apex @ Expo’s high ceilings, capacious floor space and flexible screen configurations are particularly relevant to productions of this nature, where digital visuals and staging play a central role in the performance.
Plave, a virtual K-pop group that performed on Oct 17, is one example of how digital technology is changing live performances. The group’s animated avatars, which are mapped to human performers, requires specialised technical setups, large screens and immersive staging to bring their digital presence to life.
“Organisers increasingly need venues that can accommodate sophisticated technical setups, digital content and advanced production requirements,” Mr Ng said, noting that these capabilities can also create richer visuals experiences for audiences.
While Plave illustrates the technical demands of modern concerts, Korean girl group Le Sserafim’s upcoming performance on Nov 28 highlights another consideration: how venues accommodate the activities surrounding a show.
For highly engaged K-pop fandoms, concerts are also opportunities to meet fellow fans, participate in activities and create memories together. Singapore Expo’s indoor gathering areas, food and beverage options and crowd management infrastructure can support these activities, particularly when large numbers of fans arrive well before a concert begins.
For Le Sserafim’s concert, there will be on-site Korean-style self-photo studio offering customised concert-themed photo frames, giving fans a way to commemorate the occasion.
“We want to be a venue partner that understands the entire event journey, from production and crowd management to audience experience and event-day operations,” Mr Ng said.
He added: “For our industry partners, we hope Apex @ Expo and Arena @ Expo give them greater freedom to think creatively about what they can bring to Singapore next.”
Discover upcoming concerts, entertainment experiences and events at Apex @ Expo and Arena @ Expo on the Singapore Expo website.