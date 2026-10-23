Beyond bigger stages: How Singapore Expo is rethinking the concert experience

Singapore has established itself as an important stop for international performers touring Asia, supported by its regional connectivity, infrastructure and range of concert venues.

As productions become more technically ambitious, with elaborate staging and unconventional layouts, venues must adapt to changing requirements.

Beyond business events, trade shows and consumer fairs, Singapore Expo has also hosted international and regional acts at its established concert venue Arena @ Expo, including Mariah Carey, Laufey, Radwimps, Nct Wish and Riize.

Building on Arena @ Expo’s success and growing demand for larger shows, Singapore Expo has enhanced Apex @ Expo, a multi-purpose venue designed to accommodate bigger productions and more complex staging requirements.

“We would like Singapore Expo to be recognised as a versatile destination where different types of experiences and communities can come together,” said Mr Ng Sim Lim, vice-president (commercial) at Constellar, which manages and operates Singapore Expo.

Beyond music, Singapore Expo is also set to host the Pokemon World Championships in 2027.