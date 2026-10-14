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Beyond skin deep: The role of facial muscles in ageing
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Beyond skin deep: The role of facial muscles in ageing

Understanding how different facial layers change with age can help inform a more targeted approach to rejuvenation.

Beyond skin deep: The role of facial muscles in ageing

Dr Ng Hong Yi, founder of Zion Aesthetic Clinic, says many of his patients are wary of overdoing certain treatments and prefer subtle, natural-looking results. (Photos: Zion Aesthetic Clinic)

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Brand Studio
Brand Studio
14 Oct 2026 10:21AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2026 10:59AM)
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Beauty ideals have shifted noticeably over the past decade. In the mid-2010s, sharply contoured features and a highly polished, camera-ready look became increasingly prominent in celebrity culture and on social media.

In recent years, there has been greater emphasis on natural-looking resultsRather than looking dramatically different, more people are seeking subtler changes that preserve their individual features. 

Dr Ng Hong Yi, founder of Zion Aesthetic Clinic, has observed a similar shift among his patients.

“In the past, beauty trends may have involved doing treatments or even surgical procedures to look like a certain celebrity,” he said. “These days, people are increasingly concerned that they may end up looking ‘fake’ or ‘unnatural’.”

Greater exposure to aesthetic treatments and their results online has also made people more wary of overdoing certain treatments, he added. Most of his patients simply want to look like fresher, more youthful versions of themselves, with growing interest in less invasive options.

THE FACTORS BEHIND FACIAL AGEING

Dr Ng takes a holistic approach to facial ageing. Rather than focusing on the skin alone, he considers how ageing affects different layers of the face. Facial ageing is a multifactorial process involving the skin, muscles, fat, ligaments and bone

The changes may be more apparent in some layers than others, depending on the individual. Dr Ng said some patients may mainly show changes in skin quality, while others may develop more obvious sagging or jowls despite relatively well-preserved skin. In areas such as the temples and cheeks, hollowing may instead be associated with changes in fat and bone.

Dr Ng considers changes in the skin as well as deeper layers such as the muscles, fat, ligaments and bone when assessing facial ageing.

Facial muscles are linked to the overlying skin through a network of connective tissue, so age-related changes in deeper structures can affect facial support and contours. Alterations in facial muscle function have also been associated with cheek sagging, while changes in fat and underlying bone can contribute to flatter cheeks and more prominent nasolabial folds.

ADDRESSING SKIN AND MUSCLE IN FACIAL AGEING

Because facial ageing can involve several layers, Dr Ng said treatment may sometimes address more than one. One option he may recommend is Emface, a non-invasive treatment that targets both skin and selected facial muscles. 

It uses synchronised radiofrequency heating to stimulate collagen and elastin production in the skin, while high-intensity electrical stimulation causes contractions in selected facial muscles. Studies have reported improvements in the tone and quality of selected facial muscles, increases in skin collagen and elastin, as well as improved muscle thickness, skin displacement and facial volume, which may contribute to a more rejuvenated appearance in the midface.

The applicators are positioned to target specific facial muscles, stimulating those involved in lifting the forehead and cheeks while avoiding muscles that pull downwards. Separate Emface applicators are also designed to address under-chin areas that may face ageing-related skin laxity and weakening of the digastric muscle. Precise placement, appropriate settings and medical assessment are important to ensure the intended muscles are targeted.

Emface may form part of a personalised treatment plan for patients with concerns such as facial sagging or loss of definition, says Dr Ng.

Emface is typically administered in four to six weekly sessions of about 20 minutes each. According to Dr Ng, the treatment does not require downtime and is generally well tolerated by his patients. This may appeal to those with busy schedules or who prefer non-surgical options. 

Dr Ng has administered Emface to patients with facial sagging or loss of definition, as well as those looking to address early signs of ageing. Significant weight loss can lead to loss of facial fat and increased skin laxity, which may contribute to hollowing and sagging. Dr Ng said he may consider Emface as one component of a personalised treatment plan for some patients with these concerns.

“While Emface does not replace lost facial volume, improving facial muscle tone may help support the soft tissues of the face and maintain facial contours,” he said.

TAKING A LONG-TERM APPROACH TO FACIAL AGEING

Dr Ng cautioned against the idea that more lift is always better. Overcorrection, he said, can alter a person’s natural features. “Desirable rejuvenation is often subtle. The ideal result invites compliments without making it obvious that you’ve had a treatment,” he said.

Dr Ng also recommends regular exercise, a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy body mass index as part of a broader approach to ageing. 

Ultimately, he said facial rejuvenation should focus on preserving a person’s natural features as part of an ongoing approach to self-care. “Review a longer-term plan with the same doctor where possible, so treatments can evolve thoughtfully while preserving results that remain authentic to you,” he advised. 

Speak to a doctor about treatment options tailored to your goals and facial anatomy.

Related Topics

aesthetic services aesthetic treatments ageing anti-ageing aesthetics Beauty skin
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