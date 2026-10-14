Beyond skin deep: The role of facial muscles in ageing

Beauty ideals have shifted noticeably over the past decade. In the mid-2010s, sharply contoured features and a highly polished, camera-ready look became increasingly prominent in celebrity culture and on social media.

In recent years, there has been greater emphasis on natural-looking results. Rather than looking dramatically different, more people are seeking subtler changes that preserve their individual features.

Dr Ng Hong Yi, founder of Zion Aesthetic Clinic, has observed a similar shift among his patients.

“In the past, beauty trends may have involved doing treatments or even surgical procedures to look like a certain celebrity,” he said. “These days, people are increasingly concerned that they may end up looking ‘fake’ or ‘unnatural’.”

Greater exposure to aesthetic treatments and their results online has also made people more wary of overdoing certain treatments, he added. Most of his patients simply want to look like fresher, more youthful versions of themselves, with growing interest in less invasive options.

THE FACTORS BEHIND FACIAL AGEING

Dr Ng takes a holistic approach to facial ageing. Rather than focusing on the skin alone, he considers how ageing affects different layers of the face. Facial ageing is a multifactorial process involving the skin, muscles, fat, ligaments and bone.

The changes may be more apparent in some layers than others, depending on the individual. Dr Ng said some patients may mainly show changes in skin quality, while others may develop more obvious sagging or jowls despite relatively well-preserved skin. In areas such as the temples and cheeks, hollowing may instead be associated with changes in fat and bone.