Big adventures on the island: Taiwan’s allure is waiting to be explored

Believed to ward off bad luck, lanterns have long symbolised hope and prosperity in Taiwan. Whether released into the skies or set afloat on water, their glowing presence is a highlight of many traditional festivals.

The annual Taiwan Lantern Festival, marking the 15th day of Chinese New Year, is perhaps the most spectacular of them all. Organised by the Taiwan Tourism Administration in collaboration with city governments, the festival’s location changes each year, with Taoyuan set to host the 2025 edition. Across Taiwan, cities and towns come alive with giant sculptural lanterns illuminating the skyline, while cultural performances and merry street parades create a truly magical atmosphere.

Just outside the capital, the Taoyuan Lantern Festival has gained its own spotlight, with a 12-day showcase stretching from Nanchang Forest Sports Park to Hutou Mountain Park. This event combines modern art and special effects with traditional dragon dances and acrobatic performances, making it a top pick for 2025 itineraries.

In Tainan, the God of War Temple in Yanshui puts on a fiery show with fireworks, firecrackers and bottle rockets accompanying a deity’s procession through the town. Perhaps most renowned is the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, when thousands of lanterns soar into the night sky, carrying the hopes and dreams of the people – a mesmerising moment that has inspired films and cartoons alike.

Lanterns also feature prominently in two other festivals later in the year. In August, the Zhongyuan Festival sees water lanterns set adrift to guide lost souls, while Yilan County’s Toucheng hosts a pole-climbing competition in remembrance of the departed. September brings the Mid-Autumn Festival, where mooncakes and hand-held lanterns – especially popular among children – fill the night with colour and joy in celebration of the full moon.

If your visit doesn’t coincide with these festivals, don’t worry. Jiufen and Shifen, near Taipei, offer visitors the chance to release their own wish lanterns year-round, spreading hope and blessings into the skies whenever you visit.

