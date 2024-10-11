Big adventures on the island: Taiwan’s allure is waiting to be explored
From Instagrammable cultural festivities to soothing mindful escapes, who knew an island could offer so much?
Taiwan may be an island, but it’s a big one. Spanning over 36,000 sq km and boasting nearly 1,600km of coastline, this diverse destination offers something for every traveller. Its new tourism logo and slogan – Waves of Wonder – aptly captures the island’s allure, evoking the undulating scenes of mountains, oceans, winding roads and railways that invite adventure.
In the north, Taipei pulses with energy, delivering a lively mix of street food, shopping and skyscrapers. For a taste of history and tradition, head south to Tainan, where ancient temples and cultural heritage take centre stage. Nature lovers can explore the dramatic landscapes of central Taiwan, from the forests and gorges of Taichung to the mountains near Hualien, crowned by Yushan, East Asia’s tallest peak.
Beyond its size, Taiwan delivers big on experiences, too. World-class festivals, thrilling outdoor adventures and rejuvenating wellness retreats attract visitors from around the globe. For those seeking fresh inspiration, Taiwan is a world waiting to be discovered.
LEAVE A LIGHT ON FOR ME
Believed to ward off bad luck, lanterns have long symbolised hope and prosperity in Taiwan. Whether released into the skies or set afloat on water, their glowing presence is a highlight of many traditional festivals.
The annual Taiwan Lantern Festival, marking the 15th day of Chinese New Year, is perhaps the most spectacular of them all. Organised by the Taiwan Tourism Administration in collaboration with city governments, the festival’s location changes each year, with Taoyuan set to host the 2025 edition. Across Taiwan, cities and towns come alive with giant sculptural lanterns illuminating the skyline, while cultural performances and merry street parades create a truly magical atmosphere.
Just outside the capital, the Taoyuan Lantern Festival has gained its own spotlight, with a 12-day showcase stretching from Nanchang Forest Sports Park to Hutou Mountain Park. This event combines modern art and special effects with traditional dragon dances and acrobatic performances, making it a top pick for 2025 itineraries.
In Tainan, the God of War Temple in Yanshui puts on a fiery show with fireworks, firecrackers and bottle rockets accompanying a deity’s procession through the town. Perhaps most renowned is the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, when thousands of lanterns soar into the night sky, carrying the hopes and dreams of the people – a mesmerising moment that has inspired films and cartoons alike.
Lanterns also feature prominently in two other festivals later in the year. In August, the Zhongyuan Festival sees water lanterns set adrift to guide lost souls, while Yilan County’s Toucheng hosts a pole-climbing competition in remembrance of the departed. September brings the Mid-Autumn Festival, where mooncakes and hand-held lanterns – especially popular among children – fill the night with colour and joy in celebration of the full moon.
If your visit doesn’t coincide with these festivals, don’t worry. Jiufen and Shifen, near Taipei, offer visitors the chance to release their own wish lanterns year-round, spreading hope and blessings into the skies whenever you visit.
SEEING IT ALL ON TWO WHEELS
Did you know the world’s largest bicycle manufacturer hails from Taiwan? When global bike makers shifted towards outsourcing in the 1970s and 1980s, Taiwan emerged as a trusted hub, and Giant quickly rose to the top. Today, Taiwan’s influence in the cycling world only continues to grow.
With a focus on sustainability, the government has been developing an extensive network of cycling routes, giving locals and travellers alike access to some of the island’s most scenic landscapes.
Most impressive of these is Route 1, an ambitious 960km trail that allows cyclists to tour the island in about nine days. This customisable route leads riders through farms, temples and off-the-beaten-path attractions, with detours available to major sites like Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, Chi Mei Museum in Tainan and the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum.
And don’t worry if you’re not an experienced cyclist – there are plenty of easy city tracks under 5km. These routes offer idyllic journeys to charming spots like Hualien Railway Cultural Park and National Center for Traditional Arts in Yilan County.
Short on time? Taipei’s Route 1-13 offers a dynamic hour-long ride through the city’s bustling wharves, while Tainan’s Route 1-17 takes you through serene parks. In Pingtung County, the waterside Route 1-19 hugs the coast, passing by seaside villages as well as the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium.
GREEN SPACES TO UNWIND
If a relaxing vacation is what you seek, then find therapeutic recovery in Taiwan with a wellness pilgrimage to its hot springs. Thanks to the island’s unique volcanic geology, geothermal sodium bicarbonate springs are plentiful across the landscape. Rich in natural minerals, these springs are believed to improve circulation, relieve pain and aches, alleviate stress and benefit your skin.
You won’t have to travel far for a rejuvenating soak. Beitou, Jiaoxi and Wulai hot springs are all within an hour of Taipei. Beitou offers the added charm of sulphur springs in various hues, along with a dedicated hot spring museum. For refreshing views of forests and mountains to accompany your soaks, try the hot springs in Yangmingshan and Jhihben.
There are rare offerings in some cities, too. Guanziling in Tainan is known for its silky mud springs, famed for nourishing the skin, while Ruisui in Hualien is the island’s only hot spring rich in iron carbonate.
Whether you’re seeking a short respite from work or a wellness journey to enhance your well-being, Taiwan’s natural “hot spots” will leave you feeling refreshed and ready for your next adventure.
