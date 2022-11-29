Bring the joy of coffee to your home with a special festive bundle from L’OR

With the holiday season dawning, many of us are looking forward to meeting up with cherished friends and family. Some go to great lengths to be the ultimate host, sprucing up the home with jolly decorations and creating a flawless dinner menu that ends with decadent dessert and perfectly brewed coffee. Then, there are the gift exchanges: A thoughtful gift sparks joy but choosing one that’s as functional as it is beautiful can sometimes be challenging.

French coffee maker L’OR might just have what you need this festive season. The brand believes in the stirring experience of a good cup – one that makes us pause as our senses take in the intense aromas and rich flavours. Shared with loved ones, the experience fosters bonding.

Just in time for the holiday get-togethers, L’OR is introducing a special festive bundle with a coffee capsule machine dedicated to producing professional brews. Now, you can enjoy an elevated coffee experience at home with your guests, without hassle. What’s more, the bundle makes a wonderful Christmas gift for that coffee-loving friend.

BRINGING HOME THE WAY OF FINE COFFEE