Building bestsellers: How Shopee Mall helps brands thrive and succeed

With its extensive selection of local and global brands spanning various categories, e-commerce giant Shopee has become a household name among online shoppers since its debut in Singapore in 2015.

Its premium retail space, Shopee Mall, offers shoppers the convenience of purchasing bestselling products directly from brands or authorised distributors, ensuring their authenticity.

In line with its mission to create a thriving ecosystem for buyers, brands and sellers, Shopee is committed to supporting retailers in expanding their digital presence and adapting to the evolving needs of consumers.

EMPOWERING LOCAL BRANDS

Shopee has helped many local brands discover new audiences, such as PRISM+. The homegrown consumer electronics brand started selling its products on Shopee last year as part of its strategy to diversify its e-commerce channels.