The Coach Tabby Shop arrives at ION Orchard with fresh drops and cool customisations
Discover new designs, vibrant colourways and live bag painting by local artists at the pop-up.
Whether draped over the shoulder or clutched in hand, handbags are now as integral to personal style as the outfit or shoes you choose. Balancing this duality between design and utility, the Coach Tabby has found its sweet spot, winning hearts with its understated versatility.
Now, the beloved Tabby is taking centre stage at a pop-up in ION Orchard. From Mar 8 to Apr 10, visitors can explore the brand’s hottest new takes – from fresh colourways and bold silhouettes to exciting customisations that transform each bag into a distinctive statement of style.
THE TABBY TAKEOVER
Inspired by an archival Coach design from the 1970s, the Tabby remains a study in sleek style and timeless appeal. Over the years, playful reinterpretations – most notably the Quilted Tabby that took social media by storm – have updated its look for today’s fashion connoisseur. With the pop-up, Coach once again refreshes the catalogue with its Spring 2025 Collection.
Open daily from 10am to 10pm at the Level 1 atrium of ION Orchard, The Coach Tabby Shop is hard to miss, anchored by a striking, larger-than-life bag installation. The event puts the spotlight on three bag elements to thrill trendsetters – colour, construction and customisation. Guests are invited to select a favourite hue and silhouette and then add bespoke details, crafting a piece that is unmistakably their own.
Among the offerings, two new silhouettes stand out. The Chain Tabby, fashioned from soft grain leather and finished with the house’s signature hardware, features a decorative chain attachment. It adds a modern edge to classic colourways like black, chalk and honey brown while lending a more whimsical touch when paired with the new hue of bluebell.
Meanwhile, those with a playful and artistic flair can turn to the Twisted Tabby – available in three new colourways of bluebell, fuchsia and moonlight. With its asymmetrical, wavy form and subtly distorted hardware, it evokes a surreal quality while remaining true to the Tabby’s enduring charm.
Beloved models like the Quilted Tabby and the Classic Tabby feature the new colourways, along with fresh designs in denim, patchwork denim and a sketch print version. The range also extends from the Times Square Tabby to the Western Tabby and even a Tabby Backpack, proving that there truly is a Tabby for every occasion.
A STATEMENT ACCESSORY
At The Coach Tabby Shop, customisation is at the heart of the experience. An on-site house monogramming service lets you imprint your initials on the hang tags, while an assortment of straps and bag charms – from glossy cherries and golden mushrooms to the house mascot T-Rex – ensures your accessory remains as dynamic and unique as you are.
Enhance your new leather bag with bespoke Coach motifs that capture the spirit of spring or select a custom hand-painted design crafted by talented Singaporean artists. Come by every Friday from 2pm to 6pm and meet Tiffany Lovage, whose vivid creations – infused with botanical themes and playful nods to human anatomy – offer a clever twist on tradition. Then, on Saturdays during the same hours, discover the imaginative flair of Aeropalmics, whose intricate, colourful abstractions promise to elevate your Tabby into a true work of art.
BAG THOSE PERKS
A dream bag calls for a celebration and Coach makes things even sweeter for its pop-up visitors. Sign up for the Coach Insider programme and redeem a complimentary Puffy motif sticker set and Tabby popsicle on the spot*. If you find the flavours familiar, it is because the bluepea coconut, strawberry and cream, and vanilla bean reflect the season’s newest colourways of bluebell, fuschia and moonlight, respectively.
The indulgence doesn’t stop there. Every purchase enters shoppers into a lucky dip, where small leather goods, a leather care set, a pin and even a coveted Coach bag await each week. Those who hit a minimum shopping amount will also instantly snag an additional limited-time gift. Exclusive to the pop-up, all purchases will be packaged in a special carrier designed in the iconic form of the Tabby.
Bring the squad down to The Coach Tabby Shop pop-up at ION Orchard from Mar 8 to Apr 10 (10am to 10pm) and get first dibs on the latest colourways and silhouettes from the Spring 2025 Collection.
*Available every Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 8pm; limited to the first 300 redemptions per day.