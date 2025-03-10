The Coach Tabby Shop arrives at ION Orchard with fresh drops and cool customisations

Among the offerings, two new silhouettes stand out. The Chain Tabby, fashioned from soft grain leather and finished with the house’s signature hardware, features a decorative chain attachment. It adds a modern edge to classic colourways like black, chalk and honey brown while lending a more whimsical touch when paired with the new hue of bluebell.

Meanwhile, those with a playful and artistic flair can turn to the Twisted Tabby – available in three new colourways of bluebell, fuchsia and moonlight. With its asymmetrical, wavy form and subtly distorted hardware, it evokes a surreal quality while remaining true to the Tabby’s enduring charm.

Beloved models like the Quilted Tabby and the Classic Tabby feature the new colourways, along with fresh designs in denim, patchwork denim and a sketch print version. The range also extends from the Times Square Tabby to the Western Tabby and even a Tabby Backpack, proving that there truly is a Tabby for every occasion.

A STATEMENT ACCESSORY