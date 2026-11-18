Collagen supplements come in many forms, from drinks and powders to capsules and gummies, often with claims around skin elasticity and wrinkles. But formulations can differ in their source, collagen content, peptide size and delivery method.

So, what exactly is collagen and what happens when it is taken as a supplement? According to US academic medical centre Cleveland Clinic, collagen is the most common protein in the body, providing structure and support to the skin, muscles and bones. It also plays a role in skin elasticity and tissue repair.

The body’s collagen production starts to decline in adulthood, while factors such as hormonal changes and sun exposure can contribute to collagen loss. Over time, this can show up as sagging skin and wrinkles.

Collagen supplements are marketed as one way to address this decline. Most are made from sources such as cattle, poultry or fish and contain collagen peptides – protein that has been broken down into smaller components. With so many products available, what should consumers look at when comparing them?