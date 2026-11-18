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Collagen supplements: What matters when choosing one
From peptide size and collagen content to delivery method, formulations can vary widely.
Collagen supplements come in many forms, from drinks and powders to capsules and gummies, often with claims around skin elasticity and wrinkles. But formulations can differ in their source, collagen content, peptide size and delivery method.
So, what exactly is collagen and what happens when it is taken as a supplement? According to US academic medical centre Cleveland Clinic, collagen is the most common protein in the body, providing structure and support to the skin, muscles and bones. It also plays a role in skin elasticity and tissue repair.
The body’s collagen production starts to decline in adulthood, while factors such as hormonal changes and sun exposure can contribute to collagen loss. Over time, this can show up as sagging skin and wrinkles.
Collagen supplements are marketed as one way to address this decline. Most are made from sources such as cattle, poultry or fish and contain collagen peptides – protein that has been broken down into smaller components. With so many products available, what should consumers look at when comparing them?
WHAT TO COMPARE BETWEEN COLLAGEN PRODUCTS
One starting point is the amount of collagen in each daily serving. Clinical studies have used different dosages, as shown in a 2019 systematic review published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.
The review examined 11 randomised, placebo-controlled trials involving 805 participants. Of these, eight trials used daily doses of 2.5g to 10g of collagen hydrolysate, while two used 3g of collagen tripeptides a day. The reviewers described the findings as preliminary but promising, with the studies reporting improvements in skin elasticity, hydration and collagen density.
Peptide size is another factor. Peptides with a lower molecular weight are generally associated with better absorption than larger collagen proteins or peptides, said Ms Lim Sze Huey, senior group manager (product management) at health supplement and wellness brand Avance.
Molecular weight is influenced by the degree of hydrolysis, or how far the collagen has been broken down, rather than its source alone. One way to picture this is a long string of beads: Hydrolysis cuts the string into shorter, lighter pieces.
Some formulations also use delivery technologies intended to protect active ingredients and help the body absorb them.
Another consideration is the collagen source. Whether a supplement uses fish, cattle or another source may matter to people with dietary restrictions or allergies.
The evidence supporting products also varies. A formulation tested as a whole in human clinical trials has more direct evidence behind it than one that relies only on studies of its individual ingredients, Ms Lim added.
HOW COLLAGEN TRIPEPTIDES DIFFER
Some supplements contain collagen tripeptides: a smaller form of hydrolysed collagen made up of three linked amino acids. A 2016 study published in the journal Biological and Pharmaceutical Bulletin examined how different collagen peptide preparations were absorbed and found that collagen could be efficiently absorbed in tripeptide form. Larger collagen peptides, by comparison, are broken down further in the digestive tract before being absorbed as amino acids or smaller peptides.
One supplement containing collagen tripeptides is Avance QQ Collagen. Each daily serving contains 7,500mg of fish collagen peptides, more than half of which are tripeptides. The formulation is aimed at supporting collagen synthesis, improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
DOES THE DELIVERY METHOD MAKE A DIFFERENCE?
Avance uses two technologies intended to improve bioavailability – the proportion of a substance that the body absorbs and can use. Double peptidase hydrolysis breaks collagen down into smaller tripeptides while liposomal encapsulation encloses active ingredients within tiny protective spheres formed by phospholipids to help shield them from premature breakdown.
Avance cited a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of QQ Collagen published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. The study involved 75 healthy adults aged 25 to 65 who took either a placebo or one of two collagen tripeptide formulations daily for eight weeks.
One was QQ Collagen, which uses liposomal encapsulation, while the other did not use this delivery method. The researchers used clinical instruments to measure skin brightness, tone, hydration, elasticity, wrinkles and collagen density.
The study reported statistically significant improvements in collagen density, hydration and elasticity in both groups taking collagen compared with the placebo group. However, only the liposomal group showed a statistically significant reduction in wrinkle area compared with the placebo group.
The trial was funded and conducted by the organisations that developed and manufactured QQ Collagen.
WHAT ELSE SHOULD CONSUMERS CONSIDER?
Beyond the formulation, consumers should consider whether a supplement is suitable for them. “As with any food or dietary supplement, individuals with known allergies to the source material or specific medical conditions should exercise caution and seek professional advice where appropriate,” said Ms Lim.
To support the body’s natural collagen production, Ms Lim recommended a balanced diet with sufficient protein, which supplies the amino acids needed to make collagen and other structural proteins. Vitamin C also plays a role in normal collagen synthesis, she said.
She added: “Lifestyle habits such as avoiding smoking and protecting the skin from excessive UV exposure may help reduce collagen breakdown. Maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and sufficient rest, can also support general skin and tissue health.”
Learn more about Avance QQ Collagen.
Consult a healthcare professional before taking any supplements.