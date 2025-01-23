Cool, colourful and unapologetically bold: LG’s fridge redefines kitchen style

For years, refrigerators have been essential fixtures in kitchens but rarely the focal point of design. As kitchens increasingly serve as visual anchors in modern open-plan homes, LG’s design-forward approach reimagines how appliances can enhance a home’s aesthetic appeal.

The InstaView with MoodUP refrigerator (GF-Q527MU) – the brand’s first colour-changing refrigerator – can complement your home’s surroundings or stand out as a striking centrepiece.

At the heart of this transformation is its chameleon-like ability to shift through 170,000 colour combinations. Controlled via the LG ThinQ app, users can change the LED-lit fridge door panels with just a few taps. Want soft pastels for a calming vibe? Done. Need neon brights to liven up a party? No problem. Feeling indecisive? Pre-set themes offer inspired palettes that adjust automatically. And for moments when you prefer a classic look, simply switch to the non-lit mode for an elegant finish in Lux Gray and White.

But it’s not just about aesthetics. With built-in Bluetooth 5.0 speakers, the InstaView with MoodUP doubles as a sound system. Cue jazzy tunes and warm ambient hues for a dinner prep session or start the day with forest sounds and golden glow lighting that mimics the sunrise. When it’s time to entertain, activate Party Mode: The lights dance to the beat, turning your kitchen into a mini club – no disco ball required.

KNOCK KNOCK: WHAT'S IN THERE?

Beyond its dazzling exterior, the InstaView with MoodUP delivers on its core purpose as a refrigerator, packed with features that elevate convenience and functionality.

At first glance, the tinted InstaView panel appears like a standard opaque door. But with two knocks, it lights up to reveal the contents inside. This simple action lets you check what’s in the fridge without opening the door, reducing unnecessary temperature fluctuations and keeping perishables in sight so you can prioritise them.

Adding to its intuitive design, the fridge features Motion-Activated Welcome Light that greets homeowners as they approach. For late-night snack runs, Night Mood Light on the lower panels emits a soft glow, making it easy to navigate without turning on harsh overhead lights.