The couple that flies together stays together

HONG KONG AS A SECOND HOME

Both Mr Ng and Ms Zhu joined Cathay Pacific – he in 2007, she in 2013 – in search of adventure and the chance to see more of the world. For the Hong Kong-born, Singapore-raised Mr Ng, it also offered a way to reconnect with his roots and spend more time with his family.

Ms Zhu had never been to Hong Kong before joining the airline. Her first visit came during flight attendant training. Having since explored the city through Mr Ng’s eyes and spent time with his family between flights, she now knows it well beyond its tourist attractions.

“It felt meaningful to share part of my childhood with Kailin, such as where I used to live and the route I took to walk to school,” said Mr Ng of bringing her to his old neighbourhood for the first time.

Looking back, the couple find it difficult to separate their personal story from their professional one. Cathay Pacific has remained a constant through key milestones, including their marriage and, this year, the airline’s 80th anniversary celebrations. Next year, Mr Ng will mark his 20th year with the airline.

LEARNING TO FLY

Behind every flight is rigorous training. As they quickly learned, delivering Cathay Pacific’s service and safety standards involves far more than passengers may realise.

The physical nature of the job, for example, is often overlooked. “We can easily clock 10,000 steps from all the walking we do, on top of tasks such as pushing food carts and helping with bags in the overhead compartments,” said Ms Zhu. “We may also need to step in as first aiders or firefighters.”

Cathay Pacific has also rolled out digital tools to support cabin crew, from apps for taking meal orders to verifying passenger manifests. These innovations help crew work more efficiently while allowing them to focus on passengers.

Having been with Cathay Pacific since the opening of its Singapore base nearly 20 years ago, Mr Ng now mentors younger cabin crew. He is often the person colleagues turn to when challenges arise, whether helping an unwell passenger or reassuring a nervous flyer.

“Every flight is different and we must learn how to manage the unexpected,” said Mr Ng. “It can be challenging, but that is what makes the job exciting and fulfilling. I also appreciate Cathay’s supportive work culture, where colleagues look out for one another.”