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The couple that flies together stays together
As Cathay marks its 80th anniversary, two long-serving cabin crew members reflect on how the airline’s spirit of adventure shaped not only their careers, but also the life they have built together.
As veteran cabin crew members with Cathay Pacific, Mr Andy Ng and Ms Kailin Zhu have become accustomed to measuring distance differently. For them, flying to another city is often just another day at work.
Several years ago, Mr Ng turned that familiarity with travel into something more personal. Knowing he had to report for an evening flight from Singapore to Hong Kong the following day, he packed his uniform, boarded a plane to Taipei and surprised then-girlfriend Ms Zhu on her birthday.
“I was there for less than 24 hours,” said Mr Ng, 48, an inflight service manager. “But that became our first overseas holiday together.”
The gesture left an impression on Ms Zhu, 36, a senior purser. “Most people would not have travelled all that way just for one night,” she said. “But Andy told me, ‘It’s your birthday. I have to be there.’”
Now married for four years, the couple continue to find ways to be in the same place at the same time despite busy flight rosters. When their schedules align, they enjoy travelling to new destinations. They also make the most of layovers in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific’s home base and where Mr Ng’s family lives.
More than a decade after joining Cathay Pacific, the airline remains woven into both their work and personal lives, bringing them together through a shared profession and creating memories that extend beyond work.
HONG KONG AS A SECOND HOME
Both Mr Ng and Ms Zhu joined Cathay Pacific – he in 2007, she in 2013 – in search of adventure and the chance to see more of the world. For the Hong Kong-born, Singapore-raised Mr Ng, it also offered a way to reconnect with his roots and spend more time with his family.
Ms Zhu had never been to Hong Kong before joining the airline. Her first visit came during flight attendant training. Having since explored the city through Mr Ng’s eyes and spent time with his family between flights, she now knows it well beyond its tourist attractions.
“It felt meaningful to share part of my childhood with Kailin, such as where I used to live and the route I took to walk to school,” said Mr Ng of bringing her to his old neighbourhood for the first time.
Looking back, the couple find it difficult to separate their personal story from their professional one. Cathay Pacific has remained a constant through key milestones, including their marriage and, this year, the airline’s 80th anniversary celebrations. Next year, Mr Ng will mark his 20th year with the airline.
LEARNING TO FLY
Behind every flight is rigorous training. As they quickly learned, delivering Cathay Pacific’s service and safety standards involves far more than passengers may realise.
The physical nature of the job, for example, is often overlooked. “We can easily clock 10,000 steps from all the walking we do, on top of tasks such as pushing food carts and helping with bags in the overhead compartments,” said Ms Zhu. “We may also need to step in as first aiders or firefighters.”
Cathay Pacific has also rolled out digital tools to support cabin crew, from apps for taking meal orders to verifying passenger manifests. These innovations help crew work more efficiently while allowing them to focus on passengers.
Having been with Cathay Pacific since the opening of its Singapore base nearly 20 years ago, Mr Ng now mentors younger cabin crew. He is often the person colleagues turn to when challenges arise, whether helping an unwell passenger or reassuring a nervous flyer.
“Every flight is different and we must learn how to manage the unexpected,” said Mr Ng. “It can be challenging, but that is what makes the job exciting and fulfilling. I also appreciate Cathay’s supportive work culture, where colleagues look out for one another.”
NAVIGATING TURBULENT TIMES
Like airlines around the world, Cathay Pacific faced one of its biggest challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights were grounded and many employees went on unpaid leave.
For the couple, however, the period also reinforced the sense of community they had experienced throughout their careers.
“We stayed in touch with colleagues virtually and management shared regular updates,” said Ms Zhu. “We felt supported by the company and had confidence that operations would eventually resume.”
The time spent on the ground also strengthened their relationship. “The pandemic marked our first time living in close quarters for a prolonged period,” said Ms Zhu. “We got into arguments but worked through them together. That experience helped me see a future with Andy as my life partner.”
AN ENDURING CONNECTION
For both, the human connection remains the most rewarding part of the job. More than a decade later, Ms Zhu still remembers the elderly passenger who hugged her after she found his passport wedged between the seat cushions following a flight.
Mr Ng, meanwhile, said the airline has changed him in unexpected ways. “Before joining Cathay, I was reserved and quiet. As I rose through the ranks, I became more confident and responsible. What keeps me motivated is knowing that I can make a difference to someone’s journey.”
For Ms Zhu, the airline has become inseparable from many of life’s defining moments. “Cathay Pacific is where we built friendships, met each other, navigated difficult periods together and grew into the people we are today,” she said. “I hope Cathay continues to grow while remaining a big part of our lives for many years to come.”
Be a part of Cathay’s 80th anniversary celebrations and rediscover the memories and moments that have shaped its bond with Singapore.