Cruising smoothly from deck to driveway: Win an electric car on your next holiday

There’s something calming about looking out across the ocean – the sea breeze in your hair, your gaze on the horizon … especially if you’re on the deck of Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.

Whether it’s the attentive crew, the sheer variety of things to do or the array of food on offer, life on board makes it easy to switch off and unwind.

And if that isn’t reason enough to book a trip, here’s another: Royal Caribbean has partnered with BYD for a special giveaway. All new cruise bookings and a completed online entry form submitted between noon on Aug 1 and noon on Oct 1 will qualify for a lucky draw where you could walk away with the grand prize: a brand-new BYD Sealion 7 electric car.

A SAILING OVATION

Set to sail from October through to March 2026, Ovation of the Seas welcomes guests with a seamless blend of innovation and indulgence. Spread over 16 decks, the Quantum Class vessel features global dining options, round-the-clock activities and varied entertainment to keep passengers engaged en route to their destinations.