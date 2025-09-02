Cruising smoothly from deck to driveway: Win an electric car on your next holiday
Royal Caribbean and BYD are giving travellers new reasons to cruise and celebrate.
There’s something calming about looking out across the ocean – the sea breeze in your hair, your gaze on the horizon … especially if you’re on the deck of Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.
Whether it’s the attentive crew, the sheer variety of things to do or the array of food on offer, life on board makes it easy to switch off and unwind.
And if that isn’t reason enough to book a trip, here’s another: Royal Caribbean has partnered with BYD for a special giveaway. All new cruise bookings and a completed online entry form submitted between noon on Aug 1 and noon on Oct 1 will qualify for a lucky draw where you could walk away with the grand prize: a brand-new BYD Sealion 7 electric car.
A SAILING OVATION
Set to sail from October through to March 2026, Ovation of the Seas welcomes guests with a seamless blend of innovation and indulgence. Spread over 16 decks, the Quantum Class vessel features global dining options, round-the-clock activities and varied entertainment to keep passengers engaged en route to their destinations.
Though expansive, the ship is built with personal experiences in mind – from high-tech entertainment to standout attractions designed for maximum impact. Ride an ocean-facing wave on the FlowRider surf simulator, feel the rush of freefall at iFLY or steer your way through the first bumper cars at sea. If you’re in the mood for a post-ride drink, head to the Bionic Bar, where a robotic bartender will mix your cocktail.
For panoramic views, the North Star observation capsule lifts guests more than 300 feet above sea level – earning a Guinness World Record for the highest viewing deck on a cruise ship. Elsewhere, passengers can relax at the adults-only Solarium, enjoy a glitzy cabaret show or dance the night away at the Silent Party.
Food-wise, guests are just as spoilt, with more than 20 dining options on board. These range from hand-cut steaks and Maine lobsters at Chops Grille to cured meat platters and seafood linguine at Jamie’s Italian. Wonderland – the ship’s molecular gastronomy restaurant – is a more playful affair. Children can delight in using a wet brush to reveal the menu before being served imaginative dishes such as buffalo chicken eggs and gazpacho with pepper spheres.
When it is time to rest, staterooms offer ample comfort, with balcony cabins popular for their private ocean views. A stateroom attendant is also on hand for any requests.
Those looking for more luxury can opt for the Royal Suite Class, with benefits that include priority boarding, spacious suites and amenities such as in-room espresso machines. A dedicated concierge is also available to assist with exclusive experiences or activities.
EXPLORING FROM SHIP TO SHORE
It may be hard to leave the ship, but the destinations are worth it. From colourful island towns to historic waterfronts, the ports on Ovation of the Seas’ route are as varied as they are scenic. In Penang, wander among shophouses and sample its famed street food. Over in Phuket, visit the resplendent Wat Chalong temple or slip away to a quiet beach. Bali remains a perennial favourite – a heady mix of culture and coastal views.
Royal Caribbean offers shore excursion packages for those who prefer to join guided tours at each port. These come at an additional fee but are entirely optional – guests are also free to explore at their own pace.
FROM GETAWAY TO GIVEAWAY
The memories will last long after your trip ends – but with Royal Caribbean’s latest giveaway, you might also return home with a new ride.
From noon on Aug 1 to noon on Oct 1, new bookings on any cruises – not just on Ovation of the Seas – will be eligible for a lucky draw. Simply fill out a short online form during the qualifying period and you could win the grand prize of a BYD Sealion 7.
Ready to recharge? Book through the Royal Caribbean website or your preferred travel partner and complete the online entry form within the campaign window to qualify. Terms and conditions apply.