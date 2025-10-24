Darwin and beyond: Nature, culture and adventure in Australia’s Top End

Thinking of escaping the concrete jungle for a holiday in nature, but want something less routine? Head to Darwin – where the outdoors are bigger, bolder and breathtakingly beautiful.

Here, nature isn’t something you visit; it’s all around you. Waterfalls crash, wildlife gets up close and the capital city becomes the gateway to experiences that linger long after you’ve left. Think pandanus-fringed plunge pools fed by waterfalls and walks through bushland dotted with towering termite mounds.

With direct flights from Singapore, Qantas brings the region within easy reach. The Top End – as it’s affectionately known – is just under five hours from Singapore and it offers travellers the chance to write their own adventure. And with return fares from S$388* per person on Qantas Economy Class available from Oct 24 to 31, 2025, the invitation to explore has never felt more timely.