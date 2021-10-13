Delfi Orchard: The haven for women seeking some quality me-time

The past year has left most of us more than a little frazzled with constant changes, but if one good thing has come out of it, it’s that we now better understand the importance of downtime and our mental well-being.

Carving out some time for ourselves has become one of today’s essentials – a luxury that lets us recharge so that we can better deal with our daily responsibilities. The urban woman knows this much too well, and a well-scheduled trip to the salon or yoga class can do wonders. If you’re looking for that one destination to have it all, it’s Delfi Orchard.

FANCY UP THOSE FOLLICLES

Treat your tresses and switch up your look at Aqua Korean Hair Salon. Photo: Aqua Korean Hair Salon

It’s not called the crowning glory for nothing – having the right haircut can really elevate your look. If you’ve had the same hairstyle for a while and are looking to switch it up, perhaps some inspiration from ultra-glamorous South Korean celebrities might be a good place to start?

Launched in December 2011, Aqua Korean Hair Salon (#03-16) has an experienced team specialising in authentic Korean hairstyling techniques. Whether you’re sporting a pixie bob or have flowing locks, the experts there will be able to spiff you up with a chic do. Go into perm territory safely here with C-curl or S-curl options, designed to boost movement and volume, or turn on that personality with on-trend colouring. The time is right for it – Aqua is offering 20 per cent off colouring services for new customers until the end of October.

Over at The Lash Chapter (#03-20), the technicians will make sure your peepers are well-defined by luscious lashes. The staff adopts a strand-by-strand process to ensure a natural finish and offers only the trendiest 1D to 6D and Kim K designs. Newcomers can receive 15 per cent off for a limited time.

Try its TLC lash lift and tint – a gentle treatment that boosts and lifts natural lashes for up to eight weeks; or find definition for your brows or lips with its brow microblading and lip blushing services, both of which are going at 10 per cent off the usual rates.

REJUVENATE YOUR SKIN

Enjoy a face-sculpting experience at Facia Ginza, which offers a unique menu that hails from Japan. Photo: Facia Ginza

Accentuating your face is one thing; taking care of your skin is another. A facial can be transformative after a punishing schedule, and enjoying a relaxing treatment that gives you clean and dewy skin is the ultimate indulgence.

Visit J-Rophe Skincare (#03-03), which has its original outlets in the ritzy area of Gangnam, Seoul. Its signature treatment uses Italian brand Cryo21 and is popular for its face-lifting and skin-brightening effects. Follow it up with a Korean-style massage and wake up to relaxed facial muscles. And how’s this for a welcome – receive 30 per cent off your bill in October if you’re new to the spa.

For an even more intense face-sculpting experience, there’s Facia Ginza (#04-20). The facial salon offers a unique menu that hails from Japan, tapping into osteopathic and beauty theories aimed at reshaping your face without surgery. Its award-winning Small Face Care treatment works to stimulate the bones through the muscles to improve circulation and eliminate waste.

A WELLNESS TIME-OUT

COMO Shambhala Urban Escape is a full-fledged destination for your well-being. Photo: COMO Shambhala Urban Escape

Like a haven perched atop a mountain, COMO Shambhala Urban Escape (#06-01/02) is located on the top level of Delfi Orchard, offering a curated suite of wellness services and products for those seeking a holistic respite.

Its extensive menu offers everything from yoga and pilates to sound healing and mindfulness meditation. You can consult the practitioners here who specialise in naturopathy, Chinese medicine and even osteopathy. There are also programmes for youths – which means an afternoon programme can be an enriching session for both mother and child together.

ROCKY TREATS

The Canary Diamond offers bespoke jewellery design services to make your vision a reality. Photo: The Canary Diamond

You’ve got a spring in your step and skin that is glowing – why not add that extra sparkle to your day?

The Canary Diamond (#01-12/13/14) has its roots in Hong Kong and boasts heritage through the three generations of jewellers who have made this brand their own. Sporting quality diamonds and fine gemstones in its creations, Canary also holds title to having one of the largest collections of ideal-cut GIA-certified diamonds locally. From these brilliant gemstones come inspired designs, matched with artisanal crafting to produce pieces that are suited for commemorating milestone events like a wedding, anniversaries, the birth of a child or to purely adorn one as a statement accessory.

Staying true to its motto “Always something beautiful”, The Canary Diamond’s bespoke services and unique designs ensure that your ideas and vision can be interpreted into jewellery that is special for you and your loved ones.

Discover the unique selection of shops and specialty services at Delfi Orchard, 402 Orchard Road.