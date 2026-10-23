Design your own My Pliage bag at Longchamp’s pop-up at Raffles City

A familiar silhouette equally at home in the grocery aisle or at the airport, Longchamp’s Le Pliage has become one of those bags that needs little introduction. Created by Philippe Cassegrain in 1993 and inspired by the Japanese art of origami, the bag has since been released in many colours, sizes and formats.

So when Longchamp looked for a new way to present the bag, it put a question to its fans: What would you change about its signature bag?

The answer came in the form of Longchamp’s My Pliage service, an online portal for customising the bag. Users can tailor different aspects of their own My Pliage bag virtually before the design is sent off and made to order.