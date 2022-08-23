Designed for a cause: Copenhagen is a utopia of green adventures

There’s also CopenHill – an architectural marvel unveiled in 2019. The energy plant is notable not only for converting 440,000 tons of waste into clean energy every year, but also being a destination for skiing, hiking and climbing. No snow is needed on the innovative green slope for skiers to enjoy their practice, while rock scalers can attempt the tallest man-made climbing wall in the world. Free for all, parts of the hiking routes here are connected to stairs and elevators, so both kids and the elderly alike can participate.

A SPOT OF WATER THERAPY

Copenhagen has one of the cleanest harbours in the world, and it shows. Not only is it safe to swim in, but it also sports harbour baths along the waterfront for all to enjoy – and for free, too.

Other than having a good time by the waters at sites like the Islands Brygge Harbour Bath, you can also explore the waterways without getting wet. Captain your own solar-powered boat with GoBoat and explore the city from another perspective, or just cruise with a picnic on the boat – a table in the middle of the craft provides ample space. Otherwise, get your daily workout in with some tours from Kayak Republic.

Swap paddle for pedal and explore the canals on the ground. The Harbour Circle route is a wonderful way to witness the harbours’ beauty as well as to explore many of the iconic bridges, such as The Circle Bridge and Kalvebod Bolge.

MINTING SOME GREEN MICHELIN STARS

Every foodie knows that Copenhagen’s Noma was dominating the epicurean world for a while, and today, its philosophy and techniques continue to highlight New Nordic cuisine on the culinary map. Its rich legacy has inspired a burgeoning food scene that is at once exciting and delicious.