DRx Aesthetics revamps with an enhanced menu of bespoke treatments and certified solutions

Beauty and haircare trends come and go, so it’s no small feat that local brand DRx Aesthetics has maintained its stronghold for 24 years. Established in 1999, the company pairs meticulous service with top-of-the-line equipment to create the best possible outcomes for customers. In 2020, Natureland Group acquired DRx Aesthetics, which saw the coming together of two heavyweights, resulting in a seamless blend of knowledge, skills and resources.

Testament to its quality offerings, DRx Aesthetics was recognised in both the Medical Aesthetic Clinic and Medispa of the Year categories at the Global Health Asia Pacific Awards 2022.

DRx Aesthetics – which comprises DRx Clinic, DRx MediSpa and DRx Trichology – is cognisant of the importance of staying relevant in a competitive market. DRx Clinic Orchard and DRx MediSpa have both undergone a revamp, with upgrades to their premises and treatment menus.

Leveraging the expertise of dermatologists and other medical experts, the group uses clinical-grade products that have been certified by the Health Sciences Authority to have met safety standards. DRx also recently launched an e-shop, providing greater accessibility for customers looking to care for their skin at home.

“We aim to differentiate ourselves by combining treatment protocols designed in-house with cutting-edge technology,” said Ms Eunice Chua, general manager of DRx Aesthetics. “Providing clients with exceptional service in a luxe environment is also a priority.”

MINIMISING BLEMISHES AND FINE LINES