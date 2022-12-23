Embrace the festive anticipation of The Night Before with Burberry

There’s a reason why Advent calendars hold such appeal. Counting down till Christmas is all about anticipation, and the days leading up to it offer their own unique buzz.

Taking inspiration from this phenomenon, British luxury fashion house Burberry has unveiled a seasonal collection that encapsulates the thrill of festive preparation.

Decked out in glamorous hallmark designs, popular Colombian chanteuse Shakira and Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy make their campaign debut in the video The Night Before. The vignettes showcase each artiste’s interpretation of the exhilaration of the night before a memorable event, such as an orchestral performance.