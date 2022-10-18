Embrace modern femininity with the Panerai Luminor Due Luna

In line with archaic notions of daintiness, women have sometimes been relegated to the tiniest of timepieces across the history of wristwatches. From petite cases with dials that can barely be read to overly-blinged dials that stretch the limits of what constitutes a watch, a woman’s timepiece tends to look distinctly different from a man’s.

But as seasons change, so have trends and mindsets. With a new generation of women gaining interest in complicated watches and opting to stand out with sized-up watch faces, women’s timepieces are becoming more varied.

Proving that it can both move with the times and keep to its DNA of sporty elegance, Italian luxury watchmaker Panerai’s latest addition to its collection for women offers the perfect balance: A smaller timepiece that still makes for a bold statement.