Embrace nights of blissful sleep with Simmons’ new luxury collection

Good days start with restful nights. At Simmons, quality sleep is the foundation of a fulfilling lifestyle. While your mind drifts through dreams, your body works quietly to restore itself – a process that only a thoughtfully designed mattress can fully support.

The Simmons Beautyrest Black Series – the brand’s most luxurious collection, available exclusively at selected Simmons Gallery showrooms – celebrates this philosophy. At its heart is Simmons Original Pocketed Coil technology, offering personalised support and minimising motion transfer for uninterrupted rest.

More than just showcasing technical innovation, the two models in the series – Radiance and Brilliance – are fully made and imported from Japan, a country renowned for craftsmanship. The result? A world-class sleep experience that blends precision engineering with timeless luxury.

RECONNECT WITH REST