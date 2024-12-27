Embrace nights of blissful sleep with Simmons’ new luxury collection
Imported from Japan, the Beautyrest Black Series promises deep rejuvenation with its revolutionary technology and premium materials.
Good days start with restful nights. At Simmons, quality sleep is the foundation of a fulfilling lifestyle. While your mind drifts through dreams, your body works quietly to restore itself – a process that only a thoughtfully designed mattress can fully support.
The Simmons Beautyrest Black Series – the brand’s most luxurious collection, available exclusively at selected Simmons Gallery showrooms – celebrates this philosophy. At its heart is Simmons Original Pocketed Coil technology, offering personalised support and minimising motion transfer for uninterrupted rest.
More than just showcasing technical innovation, the two models in the series – Radiance and Brilliance – are fully made and imported from Japan, a country renowned for craftsmanship. The result? A world-class sleep experience that blends precision engineering with timeless luxury.
RECONNECT WITH REST
Sleep isn’t just a pause for the body – it’s a vital time for restoration and recovery. In an age where luxury takes many forms, few things compare to the indulgence of revitalising sleep. Hence, choosing a quality bed becomes an essential act of self-care.
Central to this experience is support. The human body’s natural contours create multiple contact points, each requiring a unique balance of firmness and softness. The Simmons Beautyrest Black Series features advanced pocketed coil technology and Diamond-Infused AirCool Memory Foam for exceptional pressure relief and conforming support.
This collection is crafted with exclusive triple-wired coils, designed for durability, tensile strength and even weight distribution. The coil-on-coil system provides intelligent support for optimal spinal alignment throughout the night – no matter your sleeping position.
The Beautyrest Black Radiance is equipped with the alternating coil system for enhanced firmness while the Beautyrest Black Brilliance features the full advanced pocketed coil structure for maximum conformability. Both designs deliver superior motion separation, ensuring you wake up feeling like you’ve hit the reset button every morning.
COMFORT THAT REFRESHES
After a long day, there’s nothing quite like sinking into a bed that feels as soft and weightless as a cloud. The Simmons Beautyrest Black Series reimagines luxurious sleep by incorporating materials that actively enhance your rest.
The Beautyrest Black Brilliance touts Beautyrest Mist Foam, an innovative material that self-regulates humidity by absorbing or releasing moisture as needed. In a tropical climate like Singapore, this is a game-changer. Paired with latex foam with gel (found in both the Brilliance and Radiance models), it encourages airflow, creating a breathable surface. This enhanced ventilation also naturally limits the growth of mould and dust mites, promoting a healthier sleep environment.
Rising night temperatures, brought on by climate change, have made cool, uninterrupted sleep more essential than ever. To address this, both models include Diamond-Infused AirCool Memory Foam, which draws upon the conductive properties of diamonds to move heat away from the body, keeping you comfortably cool throughout the night.
WELLNESS IN EVERY INCH
True luxury lies in the details, and Simmons has infused the Beautyrest Black Series with therapeutic elements designed to support holistic well-being.
At its core is e-ION Crystal technology. Embedded within the mattress are 14 mineral stones woven into special fibres that emit negative ions and far-infrared rays. According to Simmons, these rays work effectively within 50cm to 60cm of the mattress, promoting better blood circulation, boosting metabolism and supporting heart and lung functions – all while you sleep.
Wellness also means hygiene. That’s why Simmons integrates Filcare fibres into the mattress. Positioned just below the surface, these fibres combat bacterial and fungal growth, reducing allergens and maintaining a cleaner, fresher sleeping environment for years to come.
For an added layer of indulgence, the Beautyrest Black Series features the ultra-plush Super Pillow-Top that’s as inviting as it is luxurious.
By combining cutting-edge technology, premium materials and meticulous Japanese craftsmanship, the Simmons Beautyrest Black Series transforms your bedroom into a nightly retreat. Here, sleep becomes more than rest – it’s the secret to living brilliantly.
Enhance your nights with the Simmons Beautyrest Black Series, now available at promotional prices starting from S$23,638. From now until February 2025, receive a complimentary massager chair worth S$3,699 with your purchase. Visit selected Simmons Gallery showrooms to discover the ultimate in sleep luxury.