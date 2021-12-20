The enduring power of dreaming big

The initiative with United Women Singapore is part of Porsche Asia Pacific’s wider efforts to give back to mark its 20th anniversary in the region. In that time, the company has successfully nurtured several markets to grow and stand on their own, including China, Korea and Taiwan.

The brand’s success in the region has provided the foundation for the next 20 years and beyond, an exciting time for Porsche Asia Pacific as it helps spur the ongoing transition to electric mobility. To accelerate the switch to cleaner electric cars, Porsche Asia Pacific has made strong inroads into infrastructure development, helping to build the charging systems that will support electric vehicles. The growing Porsche Destination Charging network in Singapore is making public EV charging more convenient, while the High Performance Charging network built in collaboration with Shell is turning even long-distance travel into a reality for electric car drivers, with a series of high-speed chargers that will help link Singapore with Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

The results of these efforts are already coming in:53 per cent of all Porsche cars sold across the region in the third quarter of 2021 were either full electric or plug-in hybrids.

One of Porsche’s strengths is its ability to reinvent itself while staying true to its sportscar roots. Indeed, perhaps it’s this unshakeable core that gives the brand the freedom to explore true innovation.

This idea of pushing boundaries while recognising one’s roots is one that surely resonates with not just the traditional fans of Porsche, but new and vibrant target groups of the sort found at SCOPES — a portal dedicated to change and transformation — or at art-themed exhibitions like the showcase of the floral Taycan Artcar at Gardens by the Bay. This event featured a striking machine wrapped with vibrant livery featuring elements from the award-winning Persians series of American glass artist Dale Chihuly.

DREAMS, DISRUPTED

But every great adventure has its moments of crisis, and although Porsche has been able to dream big, it too has stayed true to its core tenet of pioneering spirit whilst staring down the path to potential oblivion.