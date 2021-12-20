The enduring power of dreaming big
After 20 years inspiring dreams around the region, Porsche Asia Pacific has captured the spirit of pursuing one’s passions with a new partnership with a local NGO and a new short film.
Dreams can lead us to change the world for the better, an idea close to home at Porsche. The iconic sportscar brand itself began with one man’s dream, studiously translated into reality through decisive action. “In the beginning, I looked around and could not find quite the car I dreamed of,” Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche famously said.
“So I decided to build it myself.”
The result of acting on that dream was 1948’s Porsche 356 Roadster No.1, an enduring icon that embodied Ferry’s vision of what the perfect sports car should be.
It’s in that spirit of supporting dreamers that Porsche Asia Pacific is launching a partnership with local NGO, United Women Singapore. Over the next two years, the sportscar company will support 40 young women with bursaries to help defray their living expenses, so they can focus on their academic pursuits. Beyond that, the partnership will also feature quarterly speaker sessions, fundraising activities, mentorships and internships at Porsche Asia Pacific, to help inspire the next generation of dreamers.
PUSHING FOR THE FUTURE
The initiative with United Women Singapore is part of Porsche Asia Pacific’s wider efforts to give back to mark its 20th anniversary in the region. In that time, the company has successfully nurtured several markets to grow and stand on their own, including China, Korea and Taiwan.
The brand’s success in the region has provided the foundation for the next 20 years and beyond, an exciting time for Porsche Asia Pacific as it helps spur the ongoing transition to electric mobility. To accelerate the switch to cleaner electric cars, Porsche Asia Pacific has made strong inroads into infrastructure development, helping to build the charging systems that will support electric vehicles. The growing Porsche Destination Charging network in Singapore is making public EV charging more convenient, while the High Performance Charging network built in collaboration with Shell is turning even long-distance travel into a reality for electric car drivers, with a series of high-speed chargers that will help link Singapore with Kuala Lumpur and Penang.
The results of these efforts are already coming in:53 per cent of all Porsche cars sold across the region in the third quarter of 2021 were either full electric or plug-in hybrids.
One of Porsche’s strengths is its ability to reinvent itself while staying true to its sportscar roots. Indeed, perhaps it’s this unshakeable core that gives the brand the freedom to explore true innovation.
This idea of pushing boundaries while recognising one’s roots is one that surely resonates with not just the traditional fans of Porsche, but new and vibrant target groups of the sort found at SCOPES — a portal dedicated to change and transformation — or at art-themed exhibitions like the showcase of the floral Taycan Artcar at Gardens by the Bay. This event featured a striking machine wrapped with vibrant livery featuring elements from the award-winning Persians series of American glass artist Dale Chihuly.
DREAMS, DISRUPTED
But every great adventure has its moments of crisis, and although Porsche has been able to dream big, it too has stayed true to its core tenet of pioneering spirit whilst staring down the path to potential oblivion.
In the early ’90s, Porsche was in deep financial trouble, hit hard by rising costs on the one hand and falling sales on the other. Wendelin Wiedeking, the firm’s chief executive at the time, overhauled its production approach whilst not compromising on its fundamental sports car character. He succeeded in reducing costs, increasing quality and staying true to Porsche's DNA in the development of its new Boxster and Cayenne concepts.
Both became runaway successes. The mid-engined Boxster’s handling and performance turned it into a coveted sportscar, while the Cayenne’s ability to infuse a practical sport utility vehicle (SUV) with sportscar DNA helped turn the company’s fortunes around. Since then, the manufacturer has blossomed into a global giant with several successful model lines, including the Macan, Panamera and Taycan.
CELEBRATING 20
To commemorate its 20th anniversary in the Asia-Pacific region, Porsche recently released an inspiring short film. It traces the growth of two young individuals who pursue their dreams not by following the herd, but by blazing their own path.
Their story celebrates the power of dreams and salutes the determination of dreamers. It pays homage to the company’s founders and the dreams that have led Porsche in the past, including many that would have seemed far-fetched at the time.
An SUV with the performance and handling of a sportscar? Porsche did it with the Cayenne. A practical, fast-charging electric sportscar? Porsche pulled it off with the Taycan.
Who knows what other dreams out there are about to turn into reality, but here’s to dreaming big, aiming high and hitting new heights for the future.
