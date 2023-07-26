Escape into winter dreams of ski and snow with Club Med
These premium, all-inclusive resorts on the French Alps will have you gliding down those slopes in no time.
Nothing invigorates the mind quite like a change of scenery, and for those of us accustomed to tropical landscapes, a snowy retreat in the French Alps is as different – and enticing – as it gets.
Transport yourself to a setting reminiscent of a modern fairytale, where fragrant pine trees are dusted with snow, and the mingling of your breath with the steam from a hot beverage creates an atmosphere of pure serenity. Whether you’re seeking quiet moments amid nature’s majesty or thrilling skiing slopes, the French Alps makes for an unforgettable destination.
Premium, all-inclusive holiday provider Club Med boasts a remarkable collection of resorts across the French Alps, each offering breathtaking views and an abundance of snowy adventures suitable for friends or family. These resorts provide the perfect escape, complete with a wide swathe of benefits, so that you can live out those wintry dreams with ease.
A CHANGE OF SCENERY
For beginners or those looking to refine their skills on the slopes, Alpe d’Huez is an ideal starting point. The newly renovated resort has undergone extensive enhancements, embracing its south-facing position on sun-drenched slopes.
Four new terraces offer unobstructed views of the Grandes Rousses mountains, while expansive views of Oisans Valley can be glimpsed from almost anywhere in the resort as you relax in its chic contemporary settings blended with traditional mountain aesthetics.
With slopes available at various altitudes, including the renowned La Sarenne slope beginning at an impressive 3,300m above sea level, skiers of all levels can find their perfect run. As a guest of Club Med, you won’t waste valuable time waiting in line for passes and reservations. Your booking includes lift passes that grant you access to the slopes the very next day. Additionally, small-group ski and snowboarding lessons are available for newcomers or those seeking a refresher – handy even for expert skiers. And when you desire a break from the exhilaration of the slopes, indulge in yoga classes, hiking adventures and social après-ski activities after the sun sets.
Northward, closer to Geneva, lies the tranquil retreat of Grand Massif Samoëns Morillon. Perched atop the Saix plateau, the elegant, modern resort is enveloped by wooded slopes and graceful inclines.
With four restaurants and bars, the resort offers an idyllic setting to share quality time with loved ones, and parents can also enjoy moments of respite with in-house childcare services catering to children up to 17 years old. Be sure not to miss the heated pool, with its bay window framing picture-perfect mountain vistas, complemented by contemporary sculptures for a striking contrast.
But don’t linger too long in the serenity of the resort, for the Grand Massif area touts an astounding 256km of slopes, each presenting its own captivating scenes of snow-capped peaks, trees and the beautiful Giffre Valley.
SNOWY STORIED INDULGENCE
For the busy urbanite, nature is an indulgence in itself, but when visiting Club Med’s La Rosiѐre, it’s taken to a whole new level. Sitting in Tarentaise Valley at 1,950m above sea level, this stone- and wood-clad resort provides a strategic vantage point with panoramic views of the surrounding slopes.
But La Rosiѐre is more than just a pretty retreat. It resides in a region steeped in history, situated along the route to the legendary Little St Bernard Pass. This is where the giant rescue dogs have endeared many with their friendly presence – a sight that was no doubt welcomed by pilgrims who used this pass to cross between Switzerland and Italy in older times.
The influence of this storied past is reflected in the Savoyard interior design adorned with medieval elements. To experience true luxury, opt for the Exclusive Collection suites. Alongside your private ski room and dedicated concierge, guests – which Club Med calls G.Ms – gain privileged access to room-service breakfast, tea-time service and a private lounge bar.
Just across a valley is another attractive option – Les Arcs Panorama. This sustainably built resort, adhering to the stringent standards of BREEAM certification, promises sunrise views and ample space dedicated to health and well-being. Imagine a heated indoor pool where you can relax and rejuvenate, as well as a fitness and weight training area boasting awe-inspiring vistas. You can also indulge in the Turkish bath and jacuzzi facilities at Club Med Spa, curated by Parisian beauty experts Cinq Mondes.
After a day of gliding down the slopes of the Arcs 1600 ski resort (part of the second-largest in France known as Paradiski), there’s nothing quite as satisfying as unwinding amid convivial après-ski events, all while gazing upon the iconic Mont Blanc peak.
A WORLD OF YOUR OWN
If an escape is what you want, Pragelato Sestriere – with its classic Piedmont architecture and wooden chalets – will provide a charming respite. Tucked into the Italian Alps, you’ll still be treated to the impressive views of snow-capped peaks against the backdrop of clear blue skies, but with the added warmth of traditional Piedmont hospitality.
The border region is known for its sophisticated cuisine and exquisite wines that blend Italian and Alpine influences. Pragelato Sestriere showcases this in true trattoria fashion at the Gourmet Lounge, where Italian wines, cheeses, pizza and cold cuts tempt the palate. Food enthusiasts will revel in the opportunity to enjoy a meal right on the slopes at Chalet Mollino, where burgers, beers and cappuccinos provide just the right booster for a second run.
For friends and couples looking to dive right into the heart of their skiing dreams, there’s Val Thorens Sensations. Situated at a lofty altitude of 2,300m, it proudly holds the title of Europe’s highest ski resort. With slopes right at your doorstep, Val Thorens serves as a gateway to the Three Valleys, the largest ski domain in the world, boasting an impressive 600km of tracks. It’s an unadulterated haven for avid skiers and snowboarders alike.
As night descends, Val Thorens Sensations comes alive with a vibrant array of après-ski events. Dance to the captivating beats spun by the resort’s DJ team or enjoy live performances by talented bands. If the adrenaline is still hitting, no problem. Challenge yourself with indoor climbing or hop on a snowmobile that will have you zipping through snow-dusted forests at exhilarating speeds.
However you choose to spend your time, Club Med ensures that logistical details are the least of your concerns. With its all-inclusive itineraries, you can fully immerse yourself in the alpine holiday of your dreams.
Pick any of these inspiring resorts with Club Med and enjoy a spectacular winter holiday.