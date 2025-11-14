brand studio Advertorial
Esplanade celebrates dance in multiple forms this November and December
da:ns focus invites audiences to experience the boundless possibilities of movement.
Across two weekends at Esplanade, dance takes centre stage in its many textures and rhythms. From crafted precision to free-flowing movement, da:ns focus works come together to paint a vivid picture of how the art form continues to evolve today.
“This November and December, da:ns focus shines a light on the expansive possibilities of dance today, from the evolving open nature of contemporary dance to the bold, boundary-breaking energy of street forms that continue to shape global culture,” said Ms Iris Cheung, producer at Esplanade.
Each weekend offers a different way of connecting with movement, whether through the artistry of performance, the spirit of participation or simply the joy of seeing dance anew.
TWO WEEKENDS, ENDLESS ENERGY
The year’s closing chapter of da:ns focus begins with three creative works from Nederlands Dans Theater 2 (NDT 2).
In Fit, choreographer Alexander Ekman pairs sharp wit with playful movement. The result is a dynamic performance that questions how we fit in – and clash – with one another. Botis Seva’s Watch Ur Mouth fuses hip hop, physical theatre and contemporary dance into a raw, riveting reflection of critique and self-expression. Folka by Marcos Morau is an evocative exploration of social rituals and collective identity, rendered through stylised movement and striking theatrical imagery.
Those keen to engage more closely with the choreographers' distinctive styles can also attend two repertoire masterclasses on Nov 27 and 28.
“We are thrilled to welcome NDT 2 back to the Esplanade,” said Ms Cheung. “The company’s bold physicality left a lasting impression on audiences during their last visit in 2015. This highly anticipated return showcases NDT 2’s signature artistry, innovation and physical brilliance. Their works resonate with the urgency and the beauty of our time.”
This weekend of contemporary dance shimmies into another bold set of dance experiences in December with FL/OW (The Full Out Weekend), a four-day showcase of street dance and the communities that drive it.
Elements of Freestyle by ISH Dance Collective will transform the stage into a playground of movement. Expect works that blend breaking, inline skating, skateboarding, freestyle basketball, BMX and parkour in a breathtaking display of rhythm and skill.
Full Out! 2025 returns for its fifth edition, bringing together powerhouse CDK Company, B-Boy world champions Jinjo Crew, the dazzling kirameki glitter from Japan and Singapore’s own Kita, led by Ahmad Kamil.
The weekend also features seven masterclasses, which invite participants to learn from international artists spanning breaking, contemporary, BMX flatland and inline skating.
da:ns focus draws to a close for the year with the FL/OW After Party, a night of spontaneous performances and shared movement curated by Danz People.
“With FL/OW as a biennial platform, we hope to complement Singapore’s vibrant dance ecosystem while showing how street dance continues to expand in form, style and influence,” said Ms Cheung. “The programme brings together award-winning crews, artists who inspire the next generation, platforms for emerging local choreographers, and most importantly, opportunities for community, self-expression and fun.”
A YEAR IN MOTION
Beyond these two weekends, da:ns focus has become a year-round conversation about dance and its connection to everyday life. Since its introduction in 2023, the series has allowed visitors to engage with a myriad of ideas and artists. Rather than offering a festival once a year, Esplanade now creates focused weekends, each exploring a different concept in depth.
This year’s themes included EveryBody, which examined diversity, inclusion and participation; and CAN – Connect Asia Now, which spotlighted contemporary dance artists from across Asia.
“Since the transformation of da:ns festival into da:ns focus in 2023, we’ve seen tremendous support from communities across the dance spectrum, from ballet to flamenco and inclusive arts to street dance,” shared Ms Cheung. “Each weekend has developed its own following and we’re also seeing cross-over audiences attending different editions. It has been rewarding to witness this growing sense of connection and curiosity.”
The next season of da:ns focus commences in April 2026, with an exciting line-up of artists across Contemporary Dance, Ballet by the Bay and CAN weekends. The year will also welcome two acclaimed international dance companies, bringing performances that continue to inspire and captivate.
da:ns focus – Contemporary Dance takes place on Nov 29 and 30 while da:ns focus – FL/OW (The Full Out Weekend) runs from Dec 11 to 14 at Esplanade. Tickets and the full programme are available at da:ns focus - Esplanade.