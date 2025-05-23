Explore what it means to be human – through art, AI and imagination

When generative artificial intelligence (AI) gained mainstream attention in the early 2020s, it did more than disrupt technology – it stirred up some thorny questions. Is AI-generated art truly art? Who owns it? And if machines can create on command, what does that mean for human creativity? These hot-button issues quickly spread beyond creative circles, prompting reflection from governments, institutions and individuals alike.

As society continues to grapple with these ideas, Marina Bay Sands’ ArtScience Museum offers a thoughtful response. Its latest season, Mind and Body: The Art and Science of Being Human, presents two immersive exhibitions and a multidisciplinary public festival that delve into the human condition through the lens of technology, science and art.

AN ARTFUL TAKE ON THE HUMAN MIND

Part art installation, part choose-your-own-adventure, Mirror Mirror: Journey Into the Mind invites visitors to navigate a surreal eight-room experience centred on themes such as memory, perception, identity and consciousness. Guests begin their journey by picking one of three doors, each leading to sensorial spaces that explore different facets of the human mind.