Explore what it means to be human – through art, AI and imagination
Through immersive showcases blending art, science and tech, ArtScience Museum’s latest season invites visitors to examine the evolving nature of identity, creativity and consciousness.
When generative artificial intelligence (AI) gained mainstream attention in the early 2020s, it did more than disrupt technology – it stirred up some thorny questions. Is AI-generated art truly art? Who owns it? And if machines can create on command, what does that mean for human creativity? These hot-button issues quickly spread beyond creative circles, prompting reflection from governments, institutions and individuals alike.
As society continues to grapple with these ideas, Marina Bay Sands’ ArtScience Museum offers a thoughtful response. Its latest season, Mind and Body: The Art and Science of Being Human, presents two immersive exhibitions and a multidisciplinary public festival that delve into the human condition through the lens of technology, science and art.
AN ARTFUL TAKE ON THE HUMAN MIND
Part art installation, part choose-your-own-adventure, Mirror Mirror: Journey Into the Mind invites visitors to navigate a surreal eight-room experience centred on themes such as memory, perception, identity and consciousness. Guests begin their journey by picking one of three doors, each leading to sensorial spaces that explore different facets of the human mind.
“We wanted to ignite curiosity about the human mind and create a space for reflection, especially in a world where technology is so embedded in our lives,” said curator Victoria Chua, who brought Mirror Mirror to life in collaboration with global creative and multimedia studio Moment Factory.
The experience also draws on diverse local voices, with neuroscientists and artists contributing to its development. In the Grey Matter room, for instance, visuals by Singaporean artist Genevieve Chua are paired with bite-sized insights about the brain. “This layered approach ensures that the exhibition is enjoyable for all ages – fun and accessible for younger visitors, yet reflective and thought-provoking for adults,” explained Ms Victoria Chua.
Technology plays an active role here, too. From AI to motion sensors, these interactive tools mirror the brain’s adaptability, responding to visitors in real time – much like how our minds constantly learn and evolve. In the Open Window room, visitors can input a piece of their memory into an app, which then transforms it into a piece of prose and AI-generated imagery, mimicking how the brain turns experiences into creative expression. The result? A whimsical yet insightful look at how we think, feel and imagine, using art and technology to shed light on the mind’s inner workings.
FASHION REIMAGINED THROUGH SCIENCE AND NATURE
Fashion might seem like a tactile art form, but for Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, it’s also a frontier for innovation. Since the founding of her atelier in 2007, the former Alexander McQueen protégé has redefined haute couture through the use of 3D printing, laser cutting and unconventional materials in a process she calls “craftolution”.
Curator Deborah Lim shared: “Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses offers a gateway into the designer’s world, while opening up broader conversations around the body, identity and our place in an ever-changing world.”
Spanning nine zones, the exhibition showcases over 140 of Van Herpen’s works displayed alongside contemporary art pieces and natural history specimens, revealing surprising links between fashion, science and nature. “Van Herpen takes cues from the natural world – from coral formations and marine life to human anatomy and neuroscience – to imagine new materials and wearable forms,” Ms Lim explained.
For example, the Synaesthesia gallery includes rare reproductions of neuron drawings by Spanish neuroanatomy pioneer Santiago Ramón y Cajal, while the Skeletal Embodiment zone juxtaposes fossils with “second skin” designs inspired by van Herpen’s study of human anatomy. A soundscape by Dutch sound designer Salvador Breed, featuring creaking bone-like audio, completes the multisensory experience – a fitting reflection of van Herpen’s primal-meets-futuristic aesthetic.
A FESTIVAL OF WONDROUS CONNECTIONS
Now in its final stretch, Curious Worlds rounds out the season with a vibrant public festival that celebrates the intersection of varied fields like neuroscience, adaptive fashion, biodiversity and assistive technology. Running till May 25, this is your last chance to catch an imaginative showcase of how these domains shape our perspectives on what it means to be human today.
“At its core, Curious Worlds is about connection – between disciplines, people and ideas,” shared its curator Zhang Bao Xin. “We wanted to show how different fields, when brought together, can inspire new ways of living and relating to the world around us.”
The festival has brought together an exciting mix of programmes – from neuroscience talks and biodiversity sampling workshops to hands-on sessions with 3D-printed assistive devices like prosthetic hands. As it enters its final week, Brain, Body and Biosphere remains a must-see. This free, month-long display features research and artefacts brought to life through interactive exhibits. It prompts visitors to explore fascinating questions, such as what it means to design clothing that meets the needs of every body or how we can draw inspiration from nature to design sustainable buildings.
“By spotlighting the work of those driving change – from scientists and technologists to artists and designers – we hope to spark hope for the future,” said Ms Zhang. “Above all, we want visitors to leave feeling inspired by our shared capacity for empathy, creativity and resilience, and with the belief that each of us can contribute to a better world.”
Discover what makes us human. Mind and Body: The Art and Science of Being Human runs till Jul 6, 2025, at the ArtScience Museum. Tickets start at S$18 for a single exhibition or S$27 for an adult pass that includes both exhibitions.