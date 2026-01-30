A fashionable welcome to the Year of the Horse

Spring has a way of lifting spirits almost overnight. Colours seem brighter, plans take shape and, as 2026 ushers in the Year of the Horse, the season arrives with an extra sense of energy and anticipation.

For Longchamp, the timing is especially apt. The French luxury brand’s equestrian emblem naturally aligns with the zodiac animal, shaping a Chinese New Year limited-edition capsule collection that introduces a refreshed bag design and seasonal accessories.

In boutiques, the collection is accompanied by festive activities that add a playful touch – part shopping, part celebration – with fashion at its heart.