A fashionable welcome to the Year of the Horse
Longchamp marks Chinese New Year with a limited-edition capsule collection featuring festive hues, a refreshed design and playful in-store moments.
Spring has a way of lifting spirits almost overnight. Colours seem brighter, plans take shape and, as 2026 ushers in the Year of the Horse, the season arrives with an extra sense of energy and anticipation.
For Longchamp, the timing is especially apt. The French luxury brand’s equestrian emblem naturally aligns with the zodiac animal, shaping a Chinese New Year limited-edition capsule collection that introduces a refreshed bag design and seasonal accessories.
In boutiques, the collection is accompanied by festive activities that add a playful touch – part shopping, part celebration – with fashion at its heart.
AN ICON REIMAGINED FOR THE SEASON
The start of a new year often brings a sense of optimism – one that can influence everyday choices, including what people wear, as a way of welcoming fresh beginnings.
That spirit carries through in Longchamp’s Chinese New Year capsule collection, available at selected boutiques across Asia until Feb 26. The seasonal release features the brand’s signature Le Roseau bag, refreshed in two new formats and finished in shades of red – a colour associated with joy and good fortune.
Offered in carmine and burgundy, the bag takes on a boxier silhouette that gives the familiar design a sharper, more confident look. Crafted from soft calfskin, it balances structure with ease, staying true to the brand’s understated approach to leather.
Festive details are introduced with a light touch. The Longchamp horse appears in gold, paired with the brand’s bamboo clasp and complete with a decorative front bow. Beyond its symbolic meaning, the metallic finish adds contrast and a modern lift, making the bag just as suited to everyday use as it is for celebratory outings.
ACCESSORIES WITH A FESTIVE TWIST
Also part of the capsule collection are an envelope-style pouch and a slim card holder, both taking their cue from the red packets traditionally exchanged during the season. A silk ribbon printed with an equestrian motif adds a graphic accent.
Completing the line-up is a horse-shaped bag charm – an easy way to personalise a bag while nodding to the Year of the Horse.
BRINGING THE CELEBRATION IN STORE
In Singapore, the festive mood goes beyond the products. Until Feb 19, boutique pop-ins at Longchamp Ion Orchard and Paragon channel the feel of fairground attractions, bringing a sense of fun and nostalgia into the space.
At the centre of it is a rocking horse installation, accompanied by in-store activities such as photo booths, Plinko games, lucky scratch cards and commemorative keepsake coins – all designed to bring a celebratory touch to the shopping experience.
Discover Longchamp’s Chinese New Year capsule collection and experience the festive pop-ins at Ion Orchard (Jan 30 to Feb 19) and Paragon (Jan 31 to Feb 19).