Festive gift ideas from Starbucks for every personality type in your life 

We all have that coffee-obsessed parent, sibling, friend, colleague or boss in our lives – and sometimes, we have all five.

With the season of festive get-togethers and gift exchanges fast approaching, a premium blend from the Starbucks At Home Holiday Range or a fuss-free coffee machine makes the perfect gift to fuel their day. If you need a little help picking the right present, here is a guide on what each personality type in your life might enjoy.

1. THE BUSY BEE

They are the ones with boundless energy who never seem to stop hustling. These dynamos need their coffee fix stat, but they also want it brewed to perfection.

Chances are, they already own a Nespresso machine, so why not get them the limited-edition Starbucks Holiday Blend Nespresso capsules? This festive blend of medium-roasted, 100-per-cent Arabica beans – just like the ones in Starbucks cafes – delivers a smooth and balanced flavour, with maple and herbal notes for a dash of sweetness.