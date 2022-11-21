Find all you want for Christmas with offerings from Cold Storage

A Rosemary Roasted Chicken with Chestnut Stuffing forms the centrepiece, its rich aroma an irresistible draw for those present. It partners with a juicy Honey Turkey Ham, delicious portions of Smoked Garlic Chicken Sausages and a robust Ribeye Roast Beef with Italian Herbs and Brown Sauce for some variety. This ready-to-eat banquet is good for eight to 10 and comes with a cooler bag as well as double the points on the yuu Rewards Club .

The classic Butterball Roasted Turkey (S$75) is individually pre-brined to retain its succulence and flavour – this is one dish that won’t have any leftovers. For a departure from the traditional, go for the Farm Pac Herb Chardonnay Smoked Turkey (S$75), a heady mix of sweet and smoky flavours that is sure to delight guests.

One can always expect prime ingredients from Cold Storage and CS Fresh to elevate the menu. The Apricot-Stuffed Boneless Ham (S$45), for instance, is made lively with the tart fruit – it’s a great addition as a whole roast or served sliced with grilled potatoes and asparagus. Then there’s the earthy Roasted Rosemary Bone-In Lamb Leg with Brown Sauce (S$85), a halal option good for parties of up to 10.

Pro tip: Holiday plans come fast and furious, so lock in those pre-orders to snag your favourites and avoid disappointment.

CHOICE ACCOMPANIMENTS