Find new flavours to savour in the business district at Republic Plaza

If there’s one perk of returning to the office, it’s the ceaseless array of food options in the business district of Raffles Place.

With a curated mix of eateries, Republic Plaza – one of Singapore’s tallest skyscrapers located in the heart of Raffles Place – has been welcoming patrons with delectable fare that includes hearty German burgers, savoury fish soups and refreshing Vietnamese rice rolls. Now, five brands have joined the group, dishing up an even wider selection of affordable, global cuisines for the office folk to satiate that lunch (or tea) craving.

FROM THE GRILL AND SEA