A force for good, one coffee at a time

People drink coffee for a number of reasons. According to online health information provider Healthline, the caffeine content in coffee could improve energy levels, mood and various aspects of brain function. It’s also a social drink around which routines and interactions are built. Last but certainly not least, people simply love the taste of a good cuppa.

As the world turned inward, many are now finding joy in home coffee rituals rather than daily coffee runs.

With this comes a rising interest in the finer aspects of coffee, particularly when it comes to the origins of each cup. In fact, this extends beyond flavour and quality. Eco-conscious consumers are now seeking to better understand the journey behind each cup and how coffee beans are sourced.

Can small daily habits like drinking coffee make a difference? For brands like Nespresso, the answer is a resounding yes – which makes investing in bringing sustainable coffee to the masses the next step forward.

BUILT ON BETTERMENT