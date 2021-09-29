Forget your wanderlust. Singapore’s first 5G standalone network changes the way you live, work and play every day

You’re buckled in and your hands are on the wheel. You feel your heart beat faster as you get ready to accelerate your race car. As the race starts, you experience live cockpit action as though you were a driver at the Monaco Grand Prix when in fact, you’re seated in one of the plush racing booths at Southside, Sentosa

As you take control of a 1:10 scale radio-controlled car in Singapore’s first 5G-powered night e-Race, you get a real-time video feed of the racetrack – located 50m from the racing booths – from a camera attached to the cars.

The 5G network’s responsiveness makes it possible for these RC race cars – travelling at speeds of up to 58 kmh – to respond extremely rapidly to control inputs. It’s hardly surprising then, that Singtel has been recognised as the fastest 5G network operator in Singapore by Ookla^, a global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing.

This exclusive 5G-powered e-Race set-up sits on a green outside a collection of new, trendy eateries at Southside, and diners get to redeem this thrill ride by showing a receipt from any of these eateries. Register online to reserve your Dine & Drive session. Be sure to redeem your exclusive Singtel 5G merchandise after the race.

EMBARK ON A 5G HIDDEN GEM HUNT AND WIN A STAYCAY

Singtel’s Hidden Gem Hunt on Sentosa puts a high-tech spin on hiking. Find the hidden gems and you could win a 3-day-2-night staycation on Sentosa!

Similar to the Caoling Historic Trail in Taipei, hiking through Sentosa promises refreshing coastal scenery. Besides treating yourself to idyllic views, keep an eye out for five hidden treasures on the trail. Each treasure aligns with one of five pillars of Singtel’s 5G network — such as blazing speeds and incredible consistency.

Before you head out, look out for clues on Singtel’s Instagram highlights to help you find the hidden gems. When you discover them, post all five photos of the hidden gems on your Facebook page or Instagram account with the tags #PowerUpwithSingtel5G, #Singtel5Gsentosa and @singtel. For the final step, copy the screenshot of your post and submit your entry via singtel.com/5Gsentosa.

The walk will take you to beautiful spots that not many have explored, so don’t be surprised if someone asks if your pictures were taken locally!

Can’t make it to Sentosa? You could also win a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G by participating in Singtel’s #PowerUpwithSingtel5G contest.

ONE-OF-A-KIND UNDERWATER ADVENTURE

Spectacular ocean scenes have become a distant memory for many divers with travel restrictions across the globe, but 5G technology brings authentic underwater scenes right before the eyes of even non-divers. Tapping on its ultra-smooth 5G network, Singtel brings you Singapore’s first underwater 5G livestream of the S.E.A. Aquarium in glorious 4K quality at UNBOXED@SingPost Centre.

Whether you’re at the UNBOXED@SingPost Centre or over at the Singtel Shop in Comcentre, Waterway Point or Tampines Mall, you’ll be able to get up-close to a myriad of sea creatures as if you are diving in the waters surrounding the Great Barrier Reef — one of the top dive sites in the world. Stand up close to the giant screens and feel what it’s like to be part of the deep blue, as a specially installed camera and an ultra-consistent 5G connection help create this immersive experience.

For divers who miss their trips, non-divers who appreciate marine life and those who prefer not to jostle with the crowds at the aquarium itself, the ability to enjoy the attraction at Resorts World remotely with such clarity demonstrates one of 5G’s many possibilities. And for an extra dose of delight, come by at 3.45pm excluding Mondays and Fridays to witness a burst of underwater activity during feeding time.

AN ULTRA EXPERIENCE