Fotona laser treatments help customers put their best face forward
With its expertise in Fotona Laser treatments, SL Aesthetic Clinic takes a holistic, tech-savvy approach to enhancing customers’ natural beauty.
You might assume that a laser beam belongs in the realm of science fiction, but the technology has been in clinical use since the 1960s. Initially deployed to treat skin issues such as pigmented and vascular lesions, lasers today are used to also manage wrinkles as well as skin laxity, tone and texture.
For SL Aesthetic Clinic, laser-based treatments are part of its key offerings. Said Dr Kelvin Chua, the clinic’s founder and medical director: “Instead of completely changing our clients’ looks, we focus on improving what they already have for a confidence boost. Laser treatments are great because they improve skin quality and stimulate collagen production for a more youthful look instead of augmenting one’s features drastically.”
ENHANCED LASER TREATMENT
The Fotona6D Pro Laser Treatment, developed by SL Aesthetic Clinic, is its latest laser treatment. It traces its roots back to Fotona4D, the standard laser face lift treatment protocol developed by laser manufacturer Fotona in 2017.
Fotona4D consists of four steps:
- SmoothLiftin, which stimulates collagen contraction and production from inside the oral cavity
- FRAC3, which uses a micro-short pulse to penetrate the epidermis and dermis to trigger the skin’s repair mechanism
- PIANO, which raises the skin temperature to a level optimal for skin tightening and collagen stimulation
- SupErficial, a gentle exfoliating peel to reveal healthy and smooth skin
Dr Sue Ho, senior executive doctor at SL Aesthetic Clinic, shared that in 2020, the clinic added a proprietary fifth step called SmoothFirming to the Fotona4D protocol, which led to Fotona5D. SmoothFirming expands the treatment area to include the hairline and back of the neck, creating a lifting effect on the eyebrows and improving the appearance of the front of the neck and jawline.
The latest Fotona6D Pro Laser Treatment boosts intraoral tightening by adding one more intraoral laser to the Fotona5D protocol, helping to lift sagging cheeks from within the mouth.
Explained Dr Chen Kailun, executive doctor at SL Aesthetic Clinic: “Most face lift laser treatments only treat the face, but it is also important to treat from within the mouth as the loss of collagen in the oral mucosa over the cheek area can contribute to sagginess and the sunken appearance of the face.”
PRE- AND POST-TREATMENT CARE MATTERS
Fotona6D Pro Laser Treatment is suitable for anyone over the age of 25 who is looking to tighten and lift their face, non-surgically, added Dr Charlene Goh, the clinic’s medical director. Skin sagging begins in the 20s as we produce less collagen and elastin.
Studies have shown that skin elasticity decreases rapidly from the age of 20 to the early 40s. Thereafter, wrinkle depth worsens. Other than treatments and oral supplements, there are lifestyle changes one can make to prevent the loss of elastin, such as limiting sun exposure and maintaining a diet that is high in antioxidants, said Dr Goh.
Each Fotona6D Pro laser treatment session covers six steps for the face and four steps for the neck area and takes around an hour to complete. It is followed by customised instructions on follow-up care. For maximum results, it is important for the skin condition to be optimised before receiving any laser treatment. This include treating any underlying skin issues and keeping it well-hydrated.
“Follow-up care is dependent on the treatment intensity and the client’s skin condition, among other factors,” said Dr Ko Wei Xiang, the clinic’s executive doctor. “Downtime is usually minimal and some mild redness subsides within a day or so.”
While laser treatments are usually non-surgical in nature, there are some dos and don’ts for caring for one’s skin, post-treatment. Patients are advised not to perform activities that might lead to infection, such as swimming or working out. Laser-treated skin can be hypersensitive, hence it is important to use gentle cleansers, keep it well moisturised and make-up free where possible. Sunscreen is essential.
Collectively, the doctors at SL Aesthetic Clinic have performed thousands of Fotona laser treatments. According to Dr Gabriel Wong, its medical director, this extensive knowledge base has allowed the clinic to better tailor its protocols to each individual client: “This is valuable, because no two skins are the same and multiple factors need to be taken into consideration for a positive outcome.”
