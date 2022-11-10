Fotona laser treatments help customers put their best face forward

Fotona6D Pro Laser Treatment is suitable for anyone over the age of 25 who is looking to tighten and lift their face, non-surgically, added Dr Charlene Goh, the clinic’s medical director. Skin sagging begins in the 20s as we produce less collagen and elastin.

Studies have shown that skin elasticity decreases rapidly from the age of 20 to the early 40s. Thereafter, wrinkle depth worsens. Other than treatments and oral supplements, there are lifestyle changes one can make to prevent the loss of elastin, such as limiting sun exposure and maintaining a diet that is high in antioxidants, said Dr Goh.

Each Fotona6D Pro laser treatment session covers six steps for the face and four steps for the neck area and takes around an hour to complete. It is followed by customised instructions on follow-up care. For maximum results, it is important for the skin condition to be optimised before receiving any laser treatment. This include treating any underlying skin issues and keeping it well-hydrated.

“Follow-up care is dependent on the treatment intensity and the client’s skin condition, among other factors,” said Dr Ko Wei Xiang, the clinic’s executive doctor. “Downtime is usually minimal and some mild redness subsides within a day or so.”

While laser treatments are usually non-surgical in nature, there are some dos and don’ts for caring for one’s skin, post-treatment. Patients are advised not to perform activities that might lead to infection, such as swimming or working out. Laser-treated skin can be hypersensitive, hence it is important to use gentle cleansers, keep it well moisturised and make-up free where possible. Sunscreen is essential.

Collectively, the doctors at SL Aesthetic Clinic have performed thousands of Fotona laser treatments. According to Dr Gabriel Wong, its medical director, this extensive knowledge base has allowed the clinic to better tailor its protocols to each individual client: “This is valuable, because no two skins are the same and multiple factors need to be taken into consideration for a positive outcome.”

