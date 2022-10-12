Four reasons to make an intimate river cruise your next travel experience

You might have sailed the high seas before, but have you gone on a river expedition (the Singapore River doesn’t count)?

Unlike enormous passenger cruises with ports of call that are typically limited to coastal destinations, river cruises enable you to explore the world’s most iconic waterways, frequently docking in the centre of town so you can start exploring the moment you step off the ship.

“River cruising lets you get to the heart of a destination the same way you would on a land tour. You’ll also get to visit some of the world’s most beautiful cities that can only be accessed by a smaller vessel,” said Mr Henry Yu, Asia managing director of luxury river cruise specialist Uniworld Boutique River Cruise.

Think of a river cruise like a floating boutique hotel – after checking in, there are no immigration or border crossings to be concerned about, and you’ll only have to unpack once. Plus, given its smaller capacity, a river cruise offers a more laidback travel experience as you won’t have to deal with crowds and long wait times.

Need more reasons? Here’s why embarking on a Uniworld river cruise might just be the best way to start 2023.

1. IT OFFERS ONE-OF-A-KIND ITINERARIES AND CRUISE SHIPS

Uniworld’s itineraries span diverse destinations across Europe, so there’s something for everyone. If your idea of the perfect holiday involves marvelling at ornate basilicas, picturesque canals and the most colourful houses in Italy, then hop on board the Venice & The Jewels of Veneto cruise. This eight-day voyage around Northern Italy also makes stops at Veneto’s UNESCO World Heritage cities Vincenza and Padua.

Another eight-day sojourn to consider is the Castles Along The Rhine voyage from Basel to Amsterdam, where you’ll get to visit historic fortresses, medieval castles and fairytale towns. Of course, sampling some of the best Riesling wine the region has to offer is also in order.