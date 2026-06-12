Genting Dream: One trip, many ways to holiday together

The group chat has finally agreed on a holiday. Then comes the hard part – deciding what kind of trip everyone wants.

One person is after spa time and slow mornings. Someone else plans every day around meals. Parents want activities to keep the kids occupied, while others are already looking up nightlife options. Before long, organising a short getaway starts to feel more complicated than the holiday itself.

That is part of the appeal of cruising. Instead of trying to settle on one version of a holiday, groups can spend their time differently while staying in the same place. On Genting Dream, the day might begin with sunrise yoga for some, waterslides for the kids and a leisurely brunch for others, before everyone comes together again for dinner or a live show at sea.