Get off to a roaring start this Chinese New Year with artisanal crafts and sumptuous treats

Marking the beginning of spring, Chinese New Year is a time of familial togetherness, steeped in tradition and bonding.

Armed with mandarin oranges, adults and children dressed to the nines make the annual track towards the homes of family and friends bearing goodwill and best wishes. The festivities are a good opportunity to make up for lost time, catch up on the year’s happenings and reminisce over fond memories.

Such happy occasions often call for special treats to spark more joy. Why not treat yourself to thoughtfully crafted seasonal delights from Singaporean brands that bear the Made With Passion brand mark? The initiative recognises homegrown brands that go the extra mile in their pursuit of excellence.

Get up close and personal with specially curated Made With Passion products that meld tradition with a modern twist and elevate your enjoyment of this beloved festival.

BLING IN THE LUCK